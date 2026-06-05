Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, today announced details related to the investor question and answer session that will follow the virtual-only annual general meeting of shareholders.

As announced on May 8, 2026, Tiny's annual general meeting of shareholders will be held on June 9, 2026, at 11:00 am (Pacific time), and will be held in a virtual-only meeting format. Registered shareholders who held shares as at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on April 15, 2026 and duly appointed proxyholders, will be able to attend and participate at the meeting by accessing the following link: meetnow.global/M5RDH2Y and entering their Control Number or Invitation Code before the start of the meeting. At the meeting, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate, ask questions and vote.

Non-registered shareholders will have the ability to appoint themselves as proxyholders prior to the meeting and to attend and vote; however, non-registered shareholders who have not appointed themselves as proxyholders, will only be able to attend the annual general meeting segment as guests.

In parallel, the Company will host a Zoom meeting, of which the details are provided below, that will allow all others who wish to observe the formal portion of the meeting in a non-participant capacity to do so. Immediately following the conclusion of the formal meeting proceedings, the Company will host an informal live question and answer session with directors and members of management, via the same Zoom meeting. The session is intended to provide shareholders and other interested parties with an opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with the board of directors and management regarding the Company's business, strategy and operations.

The investor question and answer session will commence as soon as practicable following the conclusion of the formal portion of the annual general meeting.

Annual General Meeting Non-Participant & Question and Answer Session Details:

Date: June 9, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83283687577

Meeting ID: 83283687577

Passcode: TinyAGM26

The investor question and answer session is separate from the formal annual general meeting and will not form part of the meeting proceedings. No voting or other shareholder business will be conducted during the informal session.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions during the session using Zoom's question and answer or chat functionality. Management will endeavour to address as many questions as possible during the allotted time.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principal reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") that reflect management's current expectations regarding the Company's future growth, financial performance, business prospects and opportunities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "would", "could", "if", "may" and similar expressions. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300362

Source: Tiny Ltd.