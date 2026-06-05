Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 440,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU"), representing the right to receive up to an aggregate of 440,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share"). The RSUs vest one year from the date of grant and expire three years from the date of grant. The RSUs and any Common Shares issued upon settlement thereof will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The grant of the RSUs remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The original RSUs expired in accordance with their terms during a corporate blackout period of the Company. The board of directors subsequently approved the grant of an equivalent number of replacement RSUs to the original holders.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as LounGenie, which functions as a multipurpose personal poolside attendant. LounGenie by Pool Safe Inc. is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ship guests. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the LounGenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while offering the vendor opportunities to increase F&B sales, expedite customer service and drive revenue. For more information, please visit loungenie.com or poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "POOL".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

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Source: Pool Safe Inc.