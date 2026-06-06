Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2026) - South Pacific Metals Corp. (TSXV: SPMC) (OTCQB: SPMEF) (FSE: 6J00) ("SPMC" or "South Pacific Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an online marketing agreement dated June 5, 2026, with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i"), pursuant to which i2i will provide corporate marketing and investor awareness services to the Company, including, but not limited to, content creation management, author sourcing, project management and media distribution (the "Agreement").

The Company has agreed to an initial creation and media budget of US$300,000 (the "Initial Media Budget"). Subject to acceptance of the Agreement and the services contemplated thereunder by the TSX Venture Exchange, the services are expected to commence on or about June 12, 2026, and will continue until the Initial Media Budget has been fully expended. Thereafter, the Agreement may continue on a month-to-month basis for additional campaign expenditures as agreed upon by the parties in advance. The budget for any additional month will depend on market conditions, the Company's requirements, and the availability of services. Either party may terminate the Agreement at any time on 10 days' notice.

The Initial Media Budget and any budgets for subsequent periods will be paid by the Company to i2i in cash in advance. The Company will not issue any securities to i2i as compensation for its marketing services.

i2i is a private company led by its principal, Joseph Grubb, and is based in Key West, Florida, United States. i2i is at arm's length to South Pacific Metals and, to the knowledge of the Company, i2i does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, nor any right or present intention to acquire such an interest.

Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted, effective June 5, 2026 (the "Grant Date"), an aggregate of 1,070,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company.

Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.54 per share until June 5, 2031. The Options vest as to one-third on the Grant Date, one-third on the first anniversary of the Grant Date, and one-third on the second anniversary of the Grant Date.

The grant of the Options is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About South Pacific Metals Corp.

South Pacific Metals Corp is an emerging gold-copper exploration company operating in the heart of Papua New Guinea's proven gold and copper production corridors.

SPMC has four explorations properties:

Ontenu (Osena) - Bordering K92 to the southwest. Drilling underway on K92-style targets with surface assays up to 21% Cu, 13.9 g/t Au, 645 g/t Ag and 73 g/t Au defining kilometre-scale corridors.

Anga - Bordering K92 to the northeast, along strike from the K92's Arakompa discovery; soils to 1,080 ppb Au, 3,397 ppm Cu and stream samples up to 281.8 g/t Au.

Kili Teke - 4.2 Moz AuEq 43-101 inferred resource; results outside of resource include drilling 7.8 m @ 12.98% Cu plus11.75 g/t Au, surface samples up to 27.5% Cu.

May River - District-scale system beside Frieda River; high-grade drilling includes 19 m @ 11.47% Cu, 2.17 g/t Au and 109 m @ 1.53 g/t Au.

SPMC common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: SPMC), the OTCQB Marketplace (OTCQB: SPMEF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 6J00).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been compiled by Company geologists and consultants and reviewed and approved by Darren Holden, BSc(Hons) (Geology), PhD, FAusIMM, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Dr. Holden is a Technical Advisor to the Company.

For further information please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding: the Company's engagement of i2i; the anticipated nature, scope, timing, commencement and continuation of the marketing and investor awareness services to be provided by i2i; the commencement of such services following acceptance of the Agreement and the services contemplated thereunder by the TSX Venture Exchange; the amount and expenditure of the Initial Media Budget and any future campaign expenditures; the potential continuation of the Agreement on a month-to-month basis; the termination provision of the Agreement; the acceptance of the Agreement and the services contemplated thereunder by the TSX Venture Exchange; the grant, vesting and exercise of the Options; the acceptance of the Option grant by the TSX Venture Exchange; and the Company's exploration plans, objectives and activities.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "potential", "proposed", "subject to" and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, as well as assumptions that the Company considers reasonable as of the date of this news release. These assumptions include, among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtain required TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the ability of i2i to provide the contemplated services, the availability and effectiveness of media placements and marketing services, market conditions, the Company's business and exploration plans, the availability of personnel and consultants, and general business, economic and capital market conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the Agreement, the services contemplated thereunder or the Option grant on the terms proposed or at all; the risk that the marketing and investor awareness services may not commence as anticipated or at all; the risk that such services may be delayed, modified, suspended or terminated; the risk that media placements or investor awareness activities may not achieve the expected results; changes in market conditions or investor sentiment; risks relating to the Company's ability to fund its business and exploration activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; regulatory risks; risks relating to operations in Papua New Guinea; commodity price volatility; currency fluctuations; and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300426

Source: South Pacific Metals Corp.