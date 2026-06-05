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WKN: A0JDXN | ISIN: MX01GA000004 | Ticker-Symbol: G9N1
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 09:08
20,200 Euro
-0,98 % -0,200
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,40020,20012:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2026 23:36 Uhr
16 Leser
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Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports a Passenger Traffic Decrease in May 2026 of 4.1% Compared to 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for May 2026, compared with May 2025.

During May 2026, the 12 Mexican airports operated by GAP recorded a 2.8% decrease in total passenger traffic compared to May 2025. Guadalajara airport reported an increase of 7.1%, while Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana and Los Cabos reported a decrease of 14.4%, 9.8%, and 6.0%, respectively, compared to May 2025. With respect to GAP's airports in Jamaica, Montego Bay recorded a decrease of 19.1%, while Montego Bay recorded a decrease of 5.2%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
AirportMay-25May-26% ChangeJan - May 25Jan - May 26% Change
Guadalajara1,023.41,085.96.1%5,112.05,187.71.5%
Tijuana*730.5664.5(9.0%)3,536.63,304.7(6.6%)
Los Cabos245.0247.00.8%1,168.51,116.2(4.5%)
Puerto Vallarta278.2266.7(4.1%)1,210.21,166.5(3.6%)
Montego Bay0.00.0N/A0.00.0N/A
Guanajuato194.1181.3(6.6%)903.7871.3(3.6%)
Hermosillo184.5179.1(2.9%)877.6825.7(5.9%)
Kingston0.00.1140.0%0.10.8489.7%
Morelia59.455.6(6.3%)305.6306.90.4%
La Paz107.0122.014.0%499.4559.111.9%
Mexicali103.686.9(16.1%)501.8437.1(12.9%)
Aguascalientes60.753.6(11.6%)265.8247.7(6.8%)
Los Mochis58.161.55.8%289.6285.5(1.4%)
Manzanillo10.310.0(2.4%)55.852.8(5.3%)
Total3,054.63,014.2(1.3%)14,726.714,361.9(2.5%)
International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
AirportMay-25May-26% ChangeJan - May 25Jan - May 26% Change
Guadalajara457.5499.99.3%2,417.42,459.21.7%
Tijuana*336.6297.9(11.5%)1,702.51,508.3(11.4%)
Los Cabos367.3328.8(10.5%)2,193.22,101.6(4.2%)
Puerto Vallarta236.1173.5(26.5%)2,084.31,740.0(16.5%)
Montego Bay395.4320.1(19.1%)2,164.81,573.0(27.3%)
Guanajuato80.371.9(10.4%)427.7402.0(6.0%)
Hermosillo6.77.714.7%33.736.68.5%
Kingston146.3138.7(5.2%)729.3699.2(4.1%)
Morelia49.762.625.9%279.9343.322.7%
La Paz3.14.751.9%14.821.948.2%
Mexicali0.50.729.5%2.93.05.7%
Aguascalientes28.729.00.9%129.8135.74.6%
Los Mochis0.70.76.4%3.23.31.9%
Manzanillo5.14.7(6.3%)58.749.3(16.1%)
Total2,113.91,940.9(8.2%)12,242.211,076.4(9.5%)
Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
AirportMay-25May-26% ChangeJan - May 25Jan - May 26% Change
Guadalajara1,480.81,585.87.1%7,529.47,646.91.6%
Tijuana*1,067.1962.4(9.8%)5,239.24,813.0(8.1%)
Los Cabos612.3575.8(6.0%)3,361.73,217.8(4.3%)
Puerto Vallarta514.3440.2(14.4%)3,294.52,906.5(11.8%)
Montego Bay395.4320.1(19.1%)2,164.81,573.0(27.3%)
Guanajuato274.4253.3(7.7%)1,331.41,273.3(4.4%)
Hermosillo191.2186.8(2.3%)911.3862.3(5.4%)
Kingston146.4138.8(5.2%)729.5700.0(4.0%)
Morelia109.0118.28.4%585.5650.211.0%
La Paz110.1126.815.1%514.2581.013.0%
Mexicali104.187.6(15.9%)504.6440.2(12.8%)
Aguascalientes89.382.6(7.6%)395.6383.4(3.1%)
Los Mochis58.762.15.9%292.8288.8(1.4%)
Manzanillo15.414.8(3.7%)114.5102.1(10.9%)
Total5,168.54,955.2(4.1%)26,968.825,438.4(5.7%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):
AirportMay-25May-26% ChangeJan - May 25Jan - May 26% Change
Tijuana329.8293.5(11.0%)1,673.01,489.2(11.0%)

Highlights for the month:

  • Seats and load factors
    The seats available during May 2026 decreased by 7.5%, compared to May 2025. The load factors for the month went from 81.1% in May 2025 to 84.1% in May 2026.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the "Ley del Mercado de Valores", GAP has implemented a "whistleblower" program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer

Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations		asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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