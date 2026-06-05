Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports a Passenger Traffic Decrease in May 2026 of 4.1% Compared to 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for May 2026, compared with May 2025.

During May 2026, the 12 Mexican airports operated by GAP recorded a 2.8% decrease in total passenger traffic compared to May 2025. Guadalajara airport reported an increase of 7.1%, while Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana and Los Cabos reported a decrease of 14.4%, 9.8%, and 6.0%, respectively, compared to May 2025. With respect to GAP's airports in Jamaica, Montego Bay recorded a decrease of 19.1%, while Montego Bay recorded a decrease of 5.2%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport May-25 May-26 % Change Jan - May 25 Jan - May 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,023.4 1,085.9 6.1% 5,112.0 5,187.7 1.5% Tijuana* 730.5 664.5 (9.0%) 3,536.6 3,304.7 (6.6%) Los Cabos 245.0 247.0 0.8% 1,168.5 1,116.2 (4.5%) Puerto Vallarta 278.2 266.7 (4.1%) 1,210.2 1,166.5 (3.6%) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 194.1 181.3 (6.6%) 903.7 871.3 (3.6%) Hermosillo 184.5 179.1 (2.9%) 877.6 825.7 (5.9%) Kingston 0.0 0.1 140.0% 0.1 0.8 489.7% Morelia 59.4 55.6 (6.3%) 305.6 306.9 0.4% La Paz 107.0 122.0 14.0% 499.4 559.1 11.9% Mexicali 103.6 86.9 (16.1%) 501.8 437.1 (12.9%) Aguascalientes 60.7 53.6 (11.6%) 265.8 247.7 (6.8%) Los Mochis 58.1 61.5 5.8% 289.6 285.5 (1.4%) Manzanillo 10.3 10.0 (2.4%) 55.8 52.8 (5.3%) Total 3,054.6 3,014.2 (1.3%) 14,726.7 14,361.9 (2.5%)

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport May-25 May-26 % Change Jan - May 25 Jan - May 26 % Change Guadalajara 457.5 499.9 9.3% 2,417.4 2,459.2 1.7% Tijuana* 336.6 297.9 (11.5%) 1,702.5 1,508.3 (11.4%) Los Cabos 367.3 328.8 (10.5%) 2,193.2 2,101.6 (4.2%) Puerto Vallarta 236.1 173.5 (26.5%) 2,084.3 1,740.0 (16.5%) Montego Bay 395.4 320.1 (19.1%) 2,164.8 1,573.0 (27.3%) Guanajuato 80.3 71.9 (10.4%) 427.7 402.0 (6.0%) Hermosillo 6.7 7.7 14.7% 33.7 36.6 8.5% Kingston 146.3 138.7 (5.2%) 729.3 699.2 (4.1%) Morelia 49.7 62.6 25.9% 279.9 343.3 22.7% La Paz 3.1 4.7 51.9% 14.8 21.9 48.2% Mexicali 0.5 0.7 29.5% 2.9 3.0 5.7% Aguascalientes 28.7 29.0 0.9% 129.8 135.7 4.6% Los Mochis 0.7 0.7 6.4% 3.2 3.3 1.9% Manzanillo 5.1 4.7 (6.3%) 58.7 49.3 (16.1%) Total 2,113.9 1,940.9 (8.2%) 12,242.2 11,076.4 (9.5%)

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport May-25 May-26 % Change Jan - May 25 Jan - May 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,480.8 1,585.8 7.1% 7,529.4 7,646.9 1.6% Tijuana* 1,067.1 962.4 (9.8%) 5,239.2 4,813.0 (8.1%) Los Cabos 612.3 575.8 (6.0%) 3,361.7 3,217.8 (4.3%) Puerto Vallarta 514.3 440.2 (14.4%) 3,294.5 2,906.5 (11.8%) Montego Bay 395.4 320.1 (19.1%) 2,164.8 1,573.0 (27.3%) Guanajuato 274.4 253.3 (7.7%) 1,331.4 1,273.3 (4.4%) Hermosillo 191.2 186.8 (2.3%) 911.3 862.3 (5.4%) Kingston 146.4 138.8 (5.2%) 729.5 700.0 (4.0%) Morelia 109.0 118.2 8.4% 585.5 650.2 11.0% La Paz 110.1 126.8 15.1% 514.2 581.0 13.0% Mexicali 104.1 87.6 (15.9%) 504.6 440.2 (12.8%) Aguascalientes 89.3 82.6 (7.6%) 395.6 383.4 (3.1%) Los Mochis 58.7 62.1 5.9% 292.8 288.8 (1.4%) Manzanillo 15.4 14.8 (3.7%) 114.5 102.1 (10.9%) Total 5,168.5 4,955.2 (4.1%) 26,968.8 25,438.4 (5.7%)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands): Airport May-25 May-26 % Change Jan - May 25 Jan - May 26 % Change Tijuana 329.8 293.5 (11.0%) 1,673.0 1,489.2 (11.0%)

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors

The seats available during May 2026 decreased by 7.5%, compared to May 2025. The load factors for the month went from 81.1% in May 2025 to 84.1% in May 2026.





Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the "Ley del Mercado de Valores", GAP has implemented a "whistleblower" program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.