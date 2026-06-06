McFarlane Lake Mining Limited: McFarlane Lake Mining Provides Update on Investor Relations and Marketing Service Engagements

TORONTO, June 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (CSE: MLM, OTC: MLMLF) announces the continuation and renewal of its investor relations and marketing service engagements with Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ("Alliance Advisors IR"), The Market Link ("Market Link") and Emerging Markets Consulting ("EMC").

The Market Link

Further to the marketing services agreement entered into on November 14, 2025 with The Market Link, the Company and The Market Link entered into an extension of the arrangement for an additional four-month term on March 19, 2026 for total cash compensation of US$110,000. For more information regarding the services provided by The Market Link, refer to the Company's press release dated January 19, 2026.

Emerging Markets Consulting

The Company entered into an agreement with EMC, effective November 25, 2025. The Company subsequently entered into an addendum on March 18, 2026, extending the agreement for an additional three-month period. Total cash compensation payable under the addendum is US$100,000. For more information regarding the services provided by EMC, refer to the Company's press release dated January 19, 2026.

Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

The Company entered into an investor relations agreement with Alliance Advisors IR on October 22, 2025. The agreement has automatically been renewed on a continuous basis and remains in effect unless terminated by either party upon at least 60 days' prior written notice. Alliance Advisors IR receives a quarterly fee of $37,500. As of the date hereof, the agreement has not been terminated by either party. For more information regarding the services provided by Alliance Advisors IR, refer to the Company's press release dated October 22, 2025.

About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Juby Gold Project, located near Gowganda, Ontario, within the established Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Juby Gold Project hosts a current (effective September 29, 2025) NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 1.01 million ounces of gold in the Indicated category at an average grade of 0.98 g/t gold (31.74 million tonnes) and an additional 3.17 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category at an average grade of 0.89 g/t gold (109.48 million tonnes). The estimate was calculated using a long-term gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, applying cut-off grades of 0.25 g/t gold for open pit and 1.85 g/t gold for underground resources.

A sensitivity analysis completed at a higher gold price of US$3,750 per ounce resulted in an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.20 million ounces grading 0.94 g/t gold (39.51 million tonnes) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.23 million ounces grading 0.85 g/t gold (154.50 million tonnes) applying cut-off grades of 0.25 g/t gold for open pit and 1.15 g/t gold for underground resources.

The independent MRE was prepared by BBA E&C Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The full technical report supporting the resource estimate was filed on SEDAR+ on November 21, 2025, and is also available on the Company's website www.mcfarlanelakemining.com.

McFarlane Lake is actively executing an exploration drilling program and additional technical studies at the Juby Project to further evaluate and advance this large-scale gold system.

In addition to Juby, McFarlane Lake holds a portfolio of 100%-owned gold assets across Ontario, including the past-producing McMillan Gold Mine and Mongowin properties located approximately 70 km west of Sudbury and the Michaud/Munro properties located 115 km east of Timmins. McFarlane Lake is a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.

Readers are cautioned to refer to the "Cautionary Statement on Mineral Resources" and all other disclaimers included in this news release for important information regarding the limitations and verification status of the data presented above and elsewhere herein.

To learn more, visit: https://mcfarlanelakemining.com/

Additional information on McFarlane can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mark Trevisiol, P.Eng., an officer of McFarlane and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Advisors

Wildeboer Dellelce LLP is acting as legal counsel for McFarlane.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "believes" or "intends", or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of McFarlane to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds therefrom, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated as of April 23, 2026, and other disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators, all of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and McFarlane disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Statement on Mineral Resources

This news release uses the terms indicated and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimates disclosed in this news release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category, however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.

Further Information

For further information regarding McFarlane, please contact:

Mark Trevisiol,

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

(705) 665-5087

mtrevisiol@mcfarlanelakemining.com