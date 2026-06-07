EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Personalentscheidungen / Vorstand

Marley Spoon Group SE: CEO Resigns; Interim CEO Appointed



07.06.2026 / 18:40 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group .

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Luxembourg, 7 June 2026 - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marley Spoon Group SE, Daniel Raab, has stepped down from his position by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board with effect as of the end of 8 June 2026.

The Supervisory Board has resolved to appoint Dr. Daniel Koch as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Marley Spoon Group SE with effect from 9 June 2026. The Supervisory Board of Marley Spoon SE has likewise resolved to appoint Dr. Daniel Koch as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Marley Spoon SE with effect from 9 June 2026.

The Supervisory Board thanks Daniel Raab for his service and contribution to the company. The Supervisory Board has initiated a structured process to identify a permanent successor.



Kontakt:

Peter Lorenz, General Counsel

peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com



Ende der Insiderinformation



07.06.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News