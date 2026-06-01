EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Personalentscheidungen / Aufsichtsrat

Marley Spoon Group SE: Changes in the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee



01.06.2026 / 14:52 CET/CEST

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Luxembourg, 1 June 2026 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Marley Spoon Group SE (the "Company") (ISIN: LU2380748603), Dr. Stephan Zoll, has informed the Management Board and the Supervisory Board that he will step down from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the conclusion of the 2026 Annual General Meeting, with the exact effective date to be determined. Dr. Stephan Zoll will continue to serve the Company as a regular member of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board intends to address the succession as follows: New Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Dr. Ralph Kudla, currently a member of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee, is scheduled to be proposed for election as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the 2026 Annual General Meeting. This appointment is subject to the formal election by the Supervisory Board, which will determine the exact effective date of the transition.

Dr. Ralph Kudla, currently a member of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee, is scheduled to be proposed for election as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the 2026 Annual General Meeting. This appointment is subject to the formal election by the Supervisory Board, which will determine the exact effective date of the transition. New Chair of the Audit Committee: Ms. Ingrid Heisserer is proposed for election to the Supervisory Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2026. Subject to her successful election by the Annual General Meeting and her subsequent election by the Supervisory Board, it is intended that Ms. Heisserer will take over the chair of the Audit Committee. In connection with this leadership transition, Dr. Stephan Zoll has also informed the Company of his intention to step down from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company's 99.5% subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE ("MSSE"), later this year, while remaining a regular member of the MSSE Supervisory Board. In this context, it is envisioned that Dr. Ralph Kudla will be proposed for election as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MSSE, and Ms. Ingrid Heisserer will be proposed for election as a member of the Supervisory Board of MSSE at its next Annual General Meeting.





Important Notice

This publication may not be published, distributed, or transmitted in the United States, Canada, or Japan. This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of the Company in the United States, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The Securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions. This release may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company ("Forward-Looking Statements"). These Forward-Looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These Forward-Looking Statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-Looking Statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-Looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any Forward-Looking Statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, Forward-Looking Statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such Forward-Looking Statements and assumptions.





Kontakt:

Peter Lorenz, General Counsel

peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com



Ende der Insiderinformation



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