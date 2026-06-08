Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H0) ("PreveCeutical"), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, today announced that BioGene Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company"or 'BioGene"), a company that is a significant shareholder of, has appointed Ty Howton to BioGene's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Howton has extensive board and governance experience, having previously served as Board Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Solid Biosciences, AavantiBio, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, as well as Advisor to the Board on Health Care Compliance at Genentech. He currently serves on the board of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island (since March 2021).

Mr. Howton is a biopharmaceutical executive with almost 30 years of industry experience, including 15 years serving as an executive team member and lead board advisor for highly successful public and private growth companies. During his career, he has served as an executive at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Solid Biosciences, where he was integral to the transition of those companies from clinical-stage to commercial-stage organizations. In his roles, Mr. Howton has facilitated multiple series-stage equity financings, numerous equity offerings, non-dilutive financing arrangements, and debt facilities for public companies. His contributions have supported significant value creation.

Mr. Howton currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Solid Biosciences, where he has built and leads operations for the public clinical-stage neuromuscular/cardiovascular/AAV platform gene therapy company. He established the product development and G&A infrastructure and oversees the day-to-day management of its operations. The company has advanced multiple candidates into active clinical trials, developed a full preclinical pipeline, and significantly grown its market capitalization with a lean organization of fewer than 150 employees.

Prior to Solid Biosciences, Mr. Howton served as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of AavantiBio, a private gene therapy company backed by a prominent investor syndicate including Bain Capital, Perceptive Lifesciences, and RA Capital, which merged with Solid Biosciences in 2022. His earlier positions include Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, where he was a member of the executive team that transformed the company from clinical stage to a multi-drug commercial organization. He also served as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he was involved in the launches of Incivek and Kalydeco. Prior to Vertex, Mr. Howton held the position of Chief Healthcare Compliance Officer and multiple legal roles at Genentech, Inc.

Ty Howton received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Yale University and a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of BioGene Therapeutics," said Ty Howton. "I look forward to contributing my operational, legal, financing, and governance expertise to help the company advance its mission of developing transformative therapies for patients."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ty Howton to the BioGene Therapeutics Board of Directors," said Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and CEO of BioGene Therapeutics. "Ty brings exceptional operational leadership, deep legal and governance expertise, and a proven track record of scaling gene therapy companies from clinical to commercial stages. His extensive experience in financing, corporate development, and board-level oversight will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline and continue building BioGene into a leading gene therapy company."

The Company has granted 100,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to Mr. Howton, with each Option exercisable into one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") at an exercisable price of $5.00 per Share until June 5, 2031. The Company has also granted Mr. Howton 500,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU"). The Options and the RSUs vest in 25% increments on June 5, 2026, June 5, 2027, June 5, 2028, and June 5, 2029, respectively.

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

BioGene Therapeutics Inc. ("BioGene") is a Texas-based life sciences company focused on advancing innovative therapies in metabolic health and gene-based treatments. As a key component of BioGene's expansion, BioGene Australia operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of BioGene in Texas, leveraging the strategic benefits of Australia's 43.5% R&D tax cashback incentive. This subsidiary supports ongoing research and development activities in Australia, where BioGene capitalizes on exceptional scientific talent and the nation's commitment to advancing life sciences. Currently, BioGene Australia is engaged in pioneering research into GLP-1 receptor agonists and advanced diabetes treatments, including gene therapies designed to address the growing global diabetes and obesity crisis.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. & BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300463

Source: PreveCeutical Medical Inc.