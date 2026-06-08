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WKN: A2AKN7 | ISIN: BE0974294267 | Ticker-Symbol: 3NY1
Frankfurt
08.06.26 | 08:08
0,060 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYRSTAR NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYRSTAR NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0700,07212:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.06.2026 07:06 Uhr
24 Leser
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Nyrstar NV provides an update with regards to the Antwerp criminal investigation

Regulated Information - Inside information

Nyrstar NV provides an update with regards to the Antwerp criminal investigation

8 June 2026 at 07.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") was notified on 6 June 2026 by the office of the investigating judge in Antwerp that, in connection with the ongoing criminal investigation, the Company has been formally placed under suspicion for alleged forgery and the use of false annual accounts, as well as for alleged misuse of corporate assets.

The Company notes that it has not yet been granted access to the criminal file and is therefore not in a position to comment further on the allegations or the underlying facts at this time.

The Company continues to provide its full cooperation with the ongoing criminal investigation in Antwerp.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary - company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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