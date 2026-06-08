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PR Newswire
08.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
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AvAir Announces New Dallas Facility

Global Supplier of Aftermarket Aviation Parts Sees Continued Growth and Expansion

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir, an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, has announced the opening of a new 45,000-square-foot warehouse facility in Grapevine, Texas, adjacent to the Dallas-Fort Worth International airport (DFW).

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a well-established aerospace and aviation presence and ranks among North America's largest logistics hubs, with DFW recognized as one of the busiest cargo airports. The AvAir team will be well-positioned to leverage this central U.S. location, supporting distribution and faster nationwide delivery - critical advantages when airlines require parts quickly to avoid aircraft-on-ground (AOG) situations.

AvAir serves 3,100 clients globally and the Dallas facility will support both U.S. and international clients.

"Our customers rely on us to deliver the right inventory solutions quickly and efficiently," said Tyler Botthof, COO of AvAir. "Our new Dallas location complements our facilities in Chandler and Dublin, creating a strategically located hub that enhances inventory availability and streamlines distribution to customers worldwide."

In addition to the warehouse team, the facility will house dedicated sales and support staff, comprised of both experienced team members and new hires. Brian Longmeyer, vice president of sales, powerplants, will relocate to Dallas and assume the additional role of general manager, overseeing all Dallas-based operations and leading the sales team. Longmeyer joined AvAir in 2021 and brings more than 30 years of industry experience. Together, the team will support continued regional growth and operational execution.

Alongside this expansion, AvAir has promoted Kevin Lenz to executive vice president, powerplants, based in Chandler, Arizona. Lenz, who has been with AvAir since 2010, will continue to lead and strengthen the company's powerplant capabilities while supporting its ongoing global growth.

AvAir celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and continues to see accelerated growth - reaching new customers and building partnerships. AvAir offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120 and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales and shipping.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

About AvAir
Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability and is Climate Neutral Certified by Climate Change, a global nonprofit and received the Environmental Sustainability award from Airline Economics The Aviation 100 awards. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

Contact: Claire Natale
claire@evolveprandmarketing.com
202.294.5999

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avair-announces-new-dallas-facility-302793252.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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