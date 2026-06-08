Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Aarsleff's acquisition of CG Jensen and Adserballe & Knudsen has been completed

8.6.2026 11:29:04 CEST | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Investor News

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has completed the acquisition of CG Jensen A/S and Adserballe & Knudsen A/S, including the associated companies. This follows the necessary regulatory approvals.

The acquisition strengthens the Aarsleff Group's position within residential and building renovation as well as new-build projects, especially in Greater Copenhagen, while also adding capacity in the construction area. CG Jensen and Adserballe & Knudsen share the same culture and approach as Aarsleff as well as a strong focus on in-house production, which provides a solid foundation for a close and valuable collaboration - to the benefit of employees, customers and projects.

The transaction was announced to Nasdaq on 24 February and also includes the companies CG Jensen Ejendomme A/S, Ryttermarken ApS and CG Jensen Forsyning A/S. At the end of April, the five companies published financial figures for 2025, showing a total revenue of DKK 2.3 billion and an EBIT result of DKK 107 million.

"Now that the transaction has been completed, we can begin the collaboration and integration. CG Jensen and Adserballe & Knudsen bring strong expertise and additional capacity. The focus is now on bringing our joint professional strengths and capacities into play, so that we stand even stronger," says Jesper Kristian Jacobsen, Group CEO of Aarsleff.

The cash purchase price amounted to DKK 766 million, subject to agreed purchase price adjustments, including interest up to closing and performance-based adjustments.

Contacts

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen, Administrerende koncerndirektør / Group CEO, +45 8744 2222

About Per Aarsleff Holding A/S

The Aarsleff Group is a building construction and civil engineering group with an international scope and a market leading position in Denmark. The Group comprises a portfolio of independent, competitive companies each with their own specialist expertise.