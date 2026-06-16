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WKN: A2AD7T | ISIN: DK0060700516 | Ticker-Symbol: PE9
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 11:32
88,40 Euro
+1,96 % +1,70
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,5087,2019:42
86,4087,2019:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 16:30 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Aarsleff has signed a contract for a large-scale critical infrastructure project

16.6.2026 16:29:43 CEST | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Inside information

Per Aarsleff A/S has signed a contract for a large-scale critical infrastructure project. The value of the contract is expected to exceed DKK 1 billion.

The contract does not change Aarsleff's expectations for the financial year 2025/26.

Aarsleff has no further comments regarding the contract.

Contacts

  • Aarsleff Koncernkommunikation / Group Communications, +45 8744 2222, koncernkommunikation@aarsleff.com

About Per Aarsleff Holding A/S

The Aarsleff Group is a building construction and civil engineering group with an international scope and a market leading position in Denmark. The Group comprises a portfolio of independent, competitive companies each with their own specialist expertise.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.