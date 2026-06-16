Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Aarsleff has signed a contract for a large-scale critical infrastructure project

16.6.2026 16:29:43 CEST | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Inside information

Per Aarsleff A/S has signed a contract for a large-scale critical infrastructure project. The value of the contract is expected to exceed DKK 1 billion.

The contract does not change Aarsleff's expectations for the financial year 2025/26.

Aarsleff has no further comments regarding the contract.

Contacts

Aarsleff Koncernkommunikation / Group Communications, +45 8744 2222, koncernkommunikation@aarsleff.com

About Per Aarsleff Holding A/S

The Aarsleff Group is a building construction and civil engineering group with an international scope and a market leading position in Denmark. The Group comprises a portfolio of independent, competitive companies each with their own specialist expertise.