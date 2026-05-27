Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Interim financial report for the period 1 October 2025-31 March 2026

27.5.2026 16:09:32 CEST | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Half Year financial report

Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for the first six months of 2025/26. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditors.

Highlights

A first half-year with revenue and earnings in line with expectations.

Revenue increased by 13.6% to DKK 12,245 million.

EBIT amounted to DKK 500 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.1%.

Order intake of DKK 12.3 billion and order backlog of DKK 26.5 billion.

Cash flows from operating activities amounted to DKK 761 million and were negatively affected by an increase in working capital of DKK 88 million.

Outlook for 2025/26

Expectations for the financial year are adjusted primarily due to the acquisition of CG Jensen A/S and Adserballe & Knudsen A/S, which are included with effect from the beginning of June 2026. The EBIT contribution from the acquired companies is limited during the period, primarily due to the usual purchase price allocation. In addition, higher costs are expected in the second half of the financial year as a result of higher oil prices, which can only be partially passed on.

Revenue growth of 12 to 15%, corresponding to revenue of 25.4 to 26.1 billion compared with previously DKK 24.0 to 25.1 billion.

EBIT margin of 5.0 to 5.3% compared with previously 5.0 to 5.5%.

"We deliver satisfactory results with solid order intake. Infrastructure opportunities remain attractive, and we see potential in increased regional investment in defence. Our Northern European focus and public-sector customer base provide a robust foundation, even though continued high oil prices may affect costs. Our recent acquisitions strengthen the Aarsleff Group's position in Denmark and support the strategic expansion within trenchless pipe rehabilitation in North America."

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen

Group CEO





Conference call in English regarding the interim financial report

Thursday 28 May at 11:00.

Participants must use this link: Per Aarsleff Holding A/S Interim Financial Report Q2 2025/26

Contacts

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen, Administrerende koncerndirektør / Group CEO, +45 8744 2222

About Per Aarsleff Holding A/S

The Aarsleff Group is a building construction and civil engineering group with an international scope and a market leading position in Denmark. The Group comprises a portfolio of independent, competitive companies each with their own specialist expertise.