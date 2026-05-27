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WKN: A2AD7T | ISIN: DK0060700516 | Ticker-Symbol: PE9
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 12:16
98,30 Euro
-0,20 % -0,20
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PER AARSLEFF HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,70100,0017:29
98,7099,5017:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 16:00 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Aarsleff adjusts expectations for the financial year

27.5.2026 15:52:11 CEST | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Inside information

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S adjusts its expectations for the financial year 2025/26.

The adjustment is primarily due to the acquisition of CG Jensen A/S and Adserballe & Knudsen A/S, which are included with effect from the beginning of June 2026. The EBIT contribution from the acquired companies is limited during the period, primarily due to the usual purchase price allocation. In addition, higher costs are expected in the second half of the financial year as a result of higher oil prices, which can only be partially passed on.

The adjusted expectations are:

  • Revenue growth of 12 to 15%, corresponding to revenue of DKK 25.4 to 26.1 billion compared with previously DKK 6 to 11 billion.
  • EBIT margin of 5.0 to 5.3% compared with previously 5.0 to 5.5%.
  • Investments in property, plant and equipment, exclusive of leased assets, are expected to be in the range of DKK 850 to 950 million compared with previously DKK 750 to 850 million.

Contacts

  • Jesper Kristian Jacobsen, Administrerende koncerndirektør / Group CEO, +45 8744 2222

About Per Aarsleff Holding A/S

The Aarsleff Group is a building construction and civil engineering group with an international scope and a market leading position in Denmark. The Group comprises a portfolio of independent, competitive companies each with their own specialist expertise.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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