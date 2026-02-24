Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: CG Jensen and Adserballe & Knudsen become part of the Aarsleff Group

24.2.2026 08:18:34 CET | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Inside information

Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has entered into an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in the companies CG Jensen A/S and Adserballe & Knudsen A/S as well as three smaller companies.

"With the acquisition of CG Jensen and Adserballe & Knudsen, we are adding more of the competencies that the building and construction market demands, and which fit well into the Aarsleff Group. We share the same culture, approach and a strong focus on in-house production, which provides a solid foundation for a close and valuable collaboration. At the same time, we are strengthening Aarsleff's position within residential and building renovation as well as new-build projects, especially in Greater Copenhagen, and we are increasing the capacity in the construction area, where the activity level is high," says Jesper Kristian Jacobsen, Group CEO of Aarsleff.

With 550 employees, CG Jensen is one of the larger contracting companies in Denmark. The company has its main office in Glostrup and carries out building and construction projects for public and private customers in Denmark. In 2024, the company generated revenue of DKK 2.1?billion and an EBIT of DKK 58?million. Adserballe & Knudsen employs 150 people who primarily carry out major residential renovation projects as well as small and medium-sized new-build projects in Greater Copenhagen. The company is based in Farum and generated revenue of DKK 570?million in 2024, with an EBIT of DKK 12?million.

The other companies are CG Jensen Ejendomme A/S and Ryttermarken Aps, which own properties in Harlev near Aarhus and in Farum, respectively. The fifth company is CG Jensen Ejendomme, which has limited activity.

The total price for the companies is set at DKK 766 million. The agreement includes a number of purchase price adjustments, including interest on the purchase price until closing as well as performance-based adjustments.

The acquisition is subject to a number of approvals, including from the competition authorities, which are expected in the third quarter of 2026. The acquisition can therefore be completed at the earliest in the final months of the 2025/26 financial year and is not expected to have any material impact on the announced outlook for the financial year.

