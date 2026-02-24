Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Interim financial report for the period 1 October-31 December 2025

24.2.2026 07:17:55 CET | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Quarterly report

Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for Q1 2025/26. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditors.

Highlights

A first quarter with high revenue and satisfactory earnings.

Revenue increased by 11.9% to DKK 6,180 million.

EBIT amounted to DKK 254 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 4.1%.

Strong order intake of DKK 7.8 billion and order backlog of DKK 28 billion.

Cash flows from operating activities amounted to DKK 158 million and are negatively affected by an increase in working capital of DKK 248 million.

Outlook for 2025/26

The outlook for the full financial year remains unchanged:

Revenue growth of 6 to 11%, corresponding to revenue of DKK 24.0 to 25.1 billion.

EBIT margin of 5.0 to 5.5%.

"The quarter shows satisfactory results with a good order intake and a market demanding the Aarsleff Group's expertise. We see good opportunities in the near future, not least as a result of the increased focus on defense and critical infrastructure, but also in the development of our business - most recently through the newly signed agreement to establish operations in the North American market for trenchless pipe rehabilitation."

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen

Group CEO



Conference call in English regarding the interim financial report

Tuesday 24 February at 11:00.

