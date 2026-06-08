Aclarion, Inc.: Aclarion Rejects Echo Lake Capital's Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc. ("Aclarion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today issued the following statement in response to a recent communication issued by Echo Lake Capital and its principal, Ephraim Fields.

Aclarion's Board of Directors carefully reviewed Echo Lake's unsolicited public proposal and unanimously determined to reject it. The Board believes that the proposal significantly undervalues the Company and its strategic potential. The Board further determined that the proposal does not appropriately reflect the range of opportunities it believes are available to create value for all shareholders.

The Board also determined that the structure of the proposal would disproportionately benefit Echo Lake at the expense of other shareholders. Echo Lake's proposal to acquire the Company at $4.00 per share would effectively have Aclarion's cash on the balance sheet finance Echo Lake's acquisition, allowing Echo Lake to acquire the Company's remaining cash at a substantial discount while also obtaining the Nociscan business and the Company's other valuable assets and attributes without paying meaningful and certain consideration for them.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Board remains committed to pursuing credible paths to value creation and will remain open to any proposal or opportunity that appropriately reflects the Company's intrinsic value, strategic assets and long-term potential.

Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal counsel for Aclarion.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy ("MRS"), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient's low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information that may constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to Aclarion's Board of Directors, Aclarion's business strategy, and other matters. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts and often use words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "will likely result," "outlook," "project" and other words and expressions of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the "Risk Factors" and related discussions in our SEC filings, including our registration statements, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. Although forward-looking statements help to provide information about future prospects, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements may not be reliable. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Aclarion undertakes no duty to update these statements.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com