PMGC Holdings Inc.: NorthStrive Defense Tech Executes Binding Agreement to Acquire Exclusive License to Patented Multi-Domain Drone Payload Technology for Defense, Aerospace and Maritime Applications

Binding term sheet for an exclusive, worldwide, sublicensable license in the aerospace and defense field to a granted U.S. patent covering autonomous, buoyancy-assisted transport of payloads across air and water



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStrive Defense Tech LLC ("NorthStrive Defense Tech"), a wholly owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ELAB), today announced entry into a binding term sheet for an exclusive, worldwide, sublicensable license, within the aerospace and defense technologies field, to a patented multi-domain drone payload technology covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,291,334. The technology enables an aerial vehicle to autonomously transport a cable-suspended payload across air and water, using buoyancy-assisted transport designed to improve payload efficiency over traditional air-only drone systems.

The term sheet follows the parties' exclusive option agreement announced on April 6, 2026, advancing the parties' option arrangement to agreed, binding terms for an exclusive license.

U.S. Patent No. 12,291,334 covers a multi-domain drone system that transports payloads across air and water. An aerial vehicle tows a cable-suspended payload through water while flying above the surface, using buoyancy-assisted transport designed to improve payload efficiency and to enable concealed, autonomous movement of payloads across coastal, riverine, and other complex maritime environments.

The term sheet establishes NorthStrive Defense Tech's exclusive, worldwide, sublicensable commercial rights to the patented platform in the aerospace and defense field, to be implemented through a definitive license agreement, making NorthStrive Defense Tech the single point of access for defense and dual-use development, integration, and sublicensing of the technology. Through the accompanying sponsored research program, NorthStrive Defense Tech also holds a first option to license new inventions arising from the work.

Key terms of the binding term sheet include:

Licensed Patent Rights: U.S. Patent No. 12,291,334

Field of Use: Aerospace and defense technologies

Territory: Worldwide

Exclusivity: Exclusive

Sublicensing Rights: Yes

License Term: Life of the patent

Development Approach: Commercially reasonable development efforts under a multi-year development plan, advancing the technology toward a working prototype, a validated first commercial-grade unit, manufacturing capability, and customer purchase orders and contract awards.

Commercialization Rights: Exclusive, worldwide, sublicensable rights to develop, manufacture, market, sell, distribute, and otherwise commercialize licensed products within the aerospace and defense technologies field

In connection with the term sheet, NorthStrive Defense Tech also entered into a sponsored research agreement with the licensor to advance the technology toward a working prototype and, ultimately, potential commercial-grade units.

The research program is intended to validate trajectory control and hydrodynamic stability for a cable-suspended payload at or below the water surface, covering design and fabrication of a small-payload UAS prototype and towing apparatus, and empirical testing of towing dynamics, tow-line tension, drag, flight energy, and payload stability.

Key terms of the sponsored research agreement include:

Research Term: 12 months (June 2026 to June 2027)

Funding Schedule: Milestone based

Research Milestones: Project initiation, upon execution of the agreement Completion of conceptual and mechanical design of the Phase 1 prototype Completion of prototype hardware fabrication Completion of empirical testing and delivery of the final written research report

Expected Deliverables: Periodic written progress reports, a working small payload prototype, documented range and endurance test results and supporting data, and a final written research report summarizing findings, performance outcomes, and recommendations for further development

Inventions and Options: New inventions arising from the sponsored research are owned by the licensor. NorthStrive Defense Tech receives a royalty-free, non-exclusive license for internal, non-commercial use of any such invention, and a first option to negotiate a royalty-bearing commercial license.

Commercialization Pathway: A staged pathway beginning with a validated small-payload proof-of-concept prototype and, contingent on results and the parties' mutual written agreement, scaling toward larger payload systems for defense and dual-use applications such as underwater object detection and recovery and heavy-load transport in aquatic environments. The sponsored research is intended to inform potential future engagement with U.S. defense agencies, including the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy.

NorthStrive Defense Tech believes the licensed technology is positioned for a defense market increasingly focused on multi-domain unmanned systems and maritime autonomy. Recent reporting underscores this shift, including BBC coverage of the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia advancing uncrewed undersea vehicle (UUV) technology under AUKUS Pillar Two to protect undersea cables and seabed infrastructure and support payload delivery, sensor deployment, and logistics, with capability targeted as early as 2027, and USNI News reporting on the U.S. Navy's pursuit of unmanned surface vessels carrying large payloads over long distances in support of manned warships. NorthStrive Defense Tech sees these developments as part of a broader move toward multi-domain unmanned platforms, maritime autonomy, payload transport, sensor deployment, and logistics across air and water.¹ ²

NorthStrive Defense Tech cannot provide any assurances on the commercial success of this technology. The Company intends to continue evaluating opportunities to expand its portfolio of aerospace, defense, autonomous systems, and dual-use technologies through licensing, acquisition, sponsored research, and strategic collaboration.

About NorthStrive Defense Tech LLC

NorthStrive Defense Tech LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. focused on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing advanced defense technologies, with an emphasis on drone and autonomous systems.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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IR Contact: IR@pmgcholdings.com

The Company and NorthStrive Defense Tech undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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