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WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.06.26 | 21:05
3,410 US-Dollar
-0,29 % -0,010
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Present at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that it will be presenting at Planet MicroCap Conference on June 17, 2026 at 9 am PST at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas.

Gilbert Lee, the Company's chief financial officer, will host the presentation and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Webcast for the live presentation can be accessed through the following link:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/3ML8WJjsU5LvWHBoqu3JvB. The investor presentation will also be posted on the company's investor relations website at www.jerashholdings.com.

To receive additional information please contact the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, website at https://planetmicrocap.com/.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as DKNY and Nautica), Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities in Jordan comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

Contact:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jlin@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-to-present-at-the-planet-microcap-las-vegas-2026-inves-1173825

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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