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WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.08.26 | 19:18
4,865 US-Dollar
-2,70 % -0,135
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.08.2026 14:02 Uhr
245 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2027 First Quarter

-- Record Revenue and Strong Profitability --

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2027 first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Highlights

  • Record revenue of $50.2 million, up 26.7 percent from $39.6 million in the prior year quarter

  • Gross profit of $8.3 million, up 35.7 percent, from $6.1 million in the prior year quarter

  • Gross margin of 16.4 percent, up 100 basis points, from 15.4 percent in the prior year quarter

  • Operating income of $2.6 million, up 174.4 percent, from $959,000 in the prior year quarter

  • Net income advanced more than fivefold to $1.7 million, from $324,000 in the prior year quarter.

Outlook

  • Revenue for the fiscal 2027 second quarter is expected to be approximately $49 million-$51 million, subject to logistics efficiency amid geopolitical uncertainties.

  • Gross margin goal for fiscal 2027 second quarter is expected to be approximately 14-15 percent, taking into effect of increased transportation costs for raw material imports.

"We are pleased to report a quarter of exceptional financial performance, highlighted by record revenue, improved gross margins, and a significant increase in profitability," said Sam Choi, Jerash's chief executive officer. "These results, in part, demonstrate the advantage of our Jordan-based manufacturing platform, along with effective execution on delivery and quality, as we expand production capacity to meet growing customer demand.

"Additionally, we are encouraged by recent trade developments that further strengthen our competitive position. The newly announced duty-free access for Jordanian apparel and textile exports to the U.S. reinforces Jerash's position as a preferred manufacturing source for global brands and retailers. We believe this favorable trade condition will support future growth, help attract new business opportunities, and enhance our ability to deliver long-term value to customers and shareholders.

"While our outlook remains positive, we are closely monitoring geopolitical developments in the Middle East that could affect near-term regional market conditions on export logistics and increased transportation costs for raw materials coming in from Asia. Nevertheless, we believe our attractiveness in the marketplace and our strong customer relationships position us well to navigate a dynamic environment," Choi added.

Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Results

Revenue for the fiscal 2027 first quarter increased 26.7 percent to $50.2 million, compared with $39.6 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily driven by higher shipments to the two major U.S. customers, as well as continuous contributions from the Company's strategic partner in Korea.

Gross profit increased 35.7 percent to $8.3 million for the fiscal 2027 first quarter, from $6.1 million in the same quarter last year. Gross profit margin for the quarter increased 100 basis points to 16.4 percent, from 15.4 percent in the same period last year. The improvement was primarily driven by higher volume of shipments to U.S. customers that typically generate stronger margins, as well as improved efficiency gains from automation.

Operating expenses totaled $5.6 million in the fiscal 2027 first quarter, compared with $5.1 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily attributable to higher sales volume, as well as increased headcount and related expenses.

Operating income increased 174.4 percent to $2.6 million in the fiscal 2027 first quarter, from $959,000 in the same period last year.

Total other expenses were $546,000 in the fiscal 2027 first quarter, compared with $307,000 in the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily attributable to higher interest expense associated with supply chain financing programs used by two major customers, which enable the Company to receive early payments, as well as letter of credit financing for raw material purchases supporting growth in business of the Company's strategic partner in Korea

Income tax expenses were $404,000 in the fiscal 2027 first quarter, compared with $329,000 in the same quarter last year.

Net income advanced more than fivefold to $1.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the fiscal 2027 first quarter, compared with $324,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Comprehensive income attributable to the Company's common stockholders totaled $1.7 million in the fiscal 2027 first quarter, compared with $328,000 in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Dividends

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $14.1 million, and net working capital was $38.1 million as of June 30, 2026.

On August 7, 2026, Jerash's board of directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, payable on August 24, 2026 to stockholders of record as of August 17, 2026.

Conference Call

Jerash Holdings will host an investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2027 first quarter results today, August 10, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)

Conference ID: 479775

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nautica), Urban Outfitters, American Eagle, and Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy). Jerash's existing production facilities in Jordan comprise eight factory units and six warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,600 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, Jerash's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, and expansion of the customer base among high-profile global brands, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Contact:
PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980; jlin@pondel.com

# # #

(tables below)

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended June 30,


2026

2025




Revenue, net

$

50,229,508

$

39,629,308

Cost of goods sold

41,967,453

33,540,428

Gross Profit

8,262,055

6,088,880


Selling, general, and administrative expenses

5,404,389

4,907,215

Stock-based compensation expenses

226,338

222,669

Total Operating Expenses

5,630,727

5,129,884


Income from Operations

2,631,328

958,996


Other Income (Expenses):

Interest expenses

(549,353

)

(355,848

)

Other income, net

3,846

49,314

Total other expenses, net

(545,507

)

(306,534

)


Net income before provision for income taxes

2,085,821

652,462


Income tax expenses

404,173

328,832


Net income

1,681,648

323,630


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,763

)

(4,954

)

Net income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders

$

1,679,885

$

318,676


Net income

$

1,681,648

$

323,630

Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income:

Foreign currency translation (loss) gain

(22,813

)

9,564

Total Comprehensive Income

1,658,835

333,194

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,763

)

(4,954

)

Comprehensive Income Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders

$

1,657,072

$

328,240


Earnings Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders:

Basic and diluted

$

0.13

$

0.03


Weighted Average Number of Shares

Basic

12,699,940

12,699,940

Diluted

13,388,030

12,699,940


Dividend per share

$

0.05

$

0.05

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


June 30,
2026

March 31,
2026


(Unaudited)





ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,403,709

$

10,764,576

Accounts receivable, net

5,895,848

5,676,122

Inventories

26,593,905

29,956,361

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,490,006

3,351,655

Advances to suppliers, net

7,779,226

8,639,635

Total Current Assets

56,162,694

58,388,349


Restricted cash - non-current

1,704,128

1,702,935

Long-term deposits

1,270,356

834,686

Property, plant, and equipment, net

26,838,252

27,388,699

Goodwill

499,282

499,282

Operating lease right of use assets

906,762

1,038,563

Total Assets

$

87,381,474

$

89,852,514


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Current Liabilities:

Credit facilities

$

5,384,750

$

4,902,996

Accounts payable

3,179,925

7,167,019

Accrued expenses

5,194,906

5,528,165

Income tax payable - current

1,590,588

1,331,765

Other payables

1,982,611

2,092,183

Deferred revenue

320,490

241,357

Bank loan - current

146,914

58,766

Operating lease liabilities - current

253,378

319,910

Total Current Liabilities

18,053,562

21,642,161


Deferred tax liabilities, net

73

73

Operating lease liabilities - non-current

494,714

539,183

Bank loan - non-current

2,673,886

2,762,034

Total Liabilities

21,222,235

24,943,451


Equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 12,939,418 shares issued; 12,699,940 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively

12,939

12,939

Additional paid-in capital

26,805,344

26,579,006

Treasury stock, 239,478 shares

(1,169,046

)

(1,169,046

)

Statutory reserve

413,821

413,821

Retained earnings

40,439,401

39,394,513

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(487,566

)

(464,753

)

Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Stockholders' Equity

66,014,893

64,766,480


Noncontrolling interest

144,346

142,583

Total Equity

66,159,239

64,909,063


Total Liabilities and Equity

$

87,381,474

$

89,852,514

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended June 30,


2026

2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income

$

1,681,648

$

323,630

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation

831,884

743,787

Stock-based compensation expenses

226,338

222,669

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

140,162

138,516


Changes in operating assets:

Accounts receivable

(219,727

)

(6,903,389

)

Inventories

3,362,456

387,804

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(138,348

)

362,723

Advances to suppliers

860,409

(339,418

)

Changes in operating liabilities:

Accounts payable

(3,987,094

)

(329,178

)

Accrued expenses

(333,259

)

(686,793

)

Other payables

(109,573

)

(548,442

)

Deferred revenue

79,133

135,095

Operating lease liabilities

(119,362

)

(94,294

)

Income tax payable

258,821

108,775

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,533,488

(6,478,515

)


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(184,606

)

(464,890

)

Payment for long-term deposits

(528,954

)

(250,029

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(713,560

)

(714,919

)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividend payments

(634,997

)

(634,997

)

Repayment of short-term loan

(2,037,774

)

(4,723,477

)

Proceeds from short-term loan

2,519,527

4,979,764

Net cash used in financing activities

(153,244

)

(378,710

)


EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(26,358

)

9,729


NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

1,640,326

(7,562,415

)


CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

12,467,511

15,064,039


CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD

$

14,107,837

$

7,501,624


CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD

$

14,107,837

$

7,501,624

LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH

1,704,128

1,704,794

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS END OF THE PERIOD

$

12,403,709

$

5,796,830


Supplemental disclosure information:

Cash paid for interest

$

549,353

$

355,848

Income tax paid

$

102,853

$

219,889


Non-cash investing and financing activities

Equipment obtained by utilizing long-term deposit

$

93,284

$

165,841

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-reports-financial-results-for-fiscal-2027-first-quarte-1205032

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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