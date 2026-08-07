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WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.08.26 | 19:22
5,000 US-Dollar
-0,60 % -0,030
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JERASH HOLDINGS US INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2026 14:02 Uhr
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, announced today that its board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on or about August 24, 2026 to the stockholders of record as of August 17, 2026.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nautica), Hugo Boss, American Eagle, Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy). Jerash's existing production facilities in Jordan comprise eight factory units and six warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,300 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jlin@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-us-inc.-declares-quarterly-dividend-1203727

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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