Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Thistle Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRCG) (OTC Pink: TRCGF) (the "Company" or "Thistle") is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") has accepted the Company's Form 211 for filing and its common shares have begun trading on the OTC Pink Market in the United States under the symbol "TRCGF".

The Company will temporarily trade on the OTC Pink Market while we await our OTCQB final approval for its common shares to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The OTCQB application remains subject to the approval of OTC Markets Group Inc. and the satisfaction of certain listing requirements. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRCG".

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares in the United States, reduce costs and administrative requirements for investors and brokerage firms, and improve overall trading efficiency and liquidity. DTC eligibility enables the Company's shares to be electronically cleared and settled through a broad network of U.S. brokerage firms, expanding accessibility for both retail and institutional investors.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, President, CEO and Director, stated "The commencement of filing for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and DTC eligibility represents important milestones for Thistle as we continue to expand our visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors. Investors can now acquire Thistle shares under (OTC Pink- TRCGF) while we await full OTCQB Listing & DTC eligibility. These advancements will provide greater transparency, improved trading accessibility and enhanced liquidity for existing and prospective shareholders as we continue to increase awareness of Thistle throughout North America. We look forward to advancing both projects while expanding our shareholder base through enhanced access to U.S. capital markets."

With growing investor interest in both precious metals and strategic critical minerals, we believe Thistle offers investors a unique combination of exposure to both gold and antimony, one of North America's emerging strategic critical minerals. Our flagship Middle River Gold and Brunswick Antimony Projects provide exposure to two compelling commodity themes at a time when governments and investors are increasingly focused on securing domestic critical mineral supply chains while maintaining exposure to traditional safe-haven assets such as gold.

The OTC Markets, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., offer early stage and developing U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the United States without the complexity and cost of a U.S. exchange listing. The OTC Pink Market provides brokers a platform for transparent trading with the goal of enhancing liquidity, achieving fair valuation and providing efficient access to U.S. investors. The OTCQB Venture Market, to which the Company has applied, is a premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies; to qualify, companies must be current in their financial reporting, meet minimum bid price requirements, complete annual verification and management certification, and maintain compliance with applicable securities laws. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.

Capital Markets Initiatives

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Jemini Capital Corp. ("Jemini Capital") to support the Company's capital markets initiatives.

Jemini Capital will lead investor outreach and financing support to expand awareness of the Company. Under the agreement, Jemini Capital will receive $8,000 per month for a 4-month term.

Founded in 2014, Jemini Capital has assisted with marketing and capital introductions for issuers on over $400 million in debt and equity transactions with a team of seasoned bankers, marketers and investors specializing in natural resources and technology.

The Company has engaged Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. ("Connect4") to provide digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, influencer management and third-party articles. The term of the agreement with Connect4 is for a 12-month period beginning June 5, 2026, for a total budget of $25,000 USD plus applicable taxes.

Connect4 is a Quebec, Canada based company and the principal of Connect4 is Louis Carlos Vargas Rocheleau. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Connect4 does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. Connect4 and its principal have an arm's length relationship to the Company.

About Thistle Resources Inc.

Thistle Resources Inc. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Precious Metals & Critical Minerals (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its five Projects: Middle River Gold Project, Brunswick Antimony Project, Middle River VMS Project, Alba Forks Gold Project, in the World-Famous Bathurst Mining Camp & Celtic Highland Gold, located in Cape Breton Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company is focused on Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Exploration (CME).

X: @ThistleResources

LinkedIn: ThistleResources

This press release may include forward-looking information concerning the business of Thistle. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Thistle. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Thistle Resources Inc., 40 King Street West #2400, Toronto, ON M5H 3S1 www.thistleresources.com (506) 800-0581

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Source: Thistle Resources Inc.