Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") is pleased to announce the engagement of several strategic consulting, communications, shareholder awareness and market outreach partners as the Company continues advancing the Silver Hill Project in North Carolina, widely recognized as America's first silver mine.

The Company has assembled a group of experienced consultants and market awareness providers to support its ongoing efforts to broaden awareness of the Silver Hill story, strengthen shareholder communications, expand market visibility, and effectively communicate the Company's exploration progress as drilling continues at the project.

As Metalsource advances exploration at Silver Hill, management believes that building awareness among investors and stakeholders allows the Company to remain focused on executing its exploration strategy and building long-term intrinsic value for shareholders.

Joe Cullen, Chief Executive Officer of Metalsource Mining, stated: "We believe Silver Hill represents a unique silver and gold exploration opportunity in the United States, combining exceptional historical significance with encouraging early exploration success. Our recent drill results have successfully expanded mineralization beyond historical workings and strengthened our confidence in the broader potential of the system. As we continue drilling, advancing exploration and evaluating the scale of the opportunity, it is important that we work with experienced partners who can help ensure our story is communicated effectively to the market."

Cullen continued:

"Building the right team around the Company allows management to remain focused on exploration, discovery and value creation. We have only begun to unlock the potential of Silver Hill, and as exploration momentum builds, we believe we remain in the early innings of evaluating what may be a much broader opportunity than historically understood."

The Company has entered into a consulting agreement with Caram Media Inc. ("Caram") dated June 1, 2026 (the "Caram Agreement"), pursuant to which Caram will provide strategic consulting and business development services to the Company.

Under the terms of the Caram Agreement, Caram received an initial engagement fee of CAD $100,000 payable upon commencement of services and will receive monthly payments of CAD $50,000 thereafter. The Caram Agreement has an initial term of six months and may continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter unless terminated by either party in accordance with the terms of the agreement. There are no performance factors contained in the Caram Agreement. Caram was previously granted 500,000 stock options and 200,000 restricted share units on May 22, 2026. Caram and its principals currently hold securities of the Company and may acquire additional securities of the Company from time to time for investment purposes. Caram's address is Suite #359, 2945 Jacklin Road, Victoria, British Columbia, V9B 6J9 (phone: 604-764-0890; email: galen@carammedia.com). Caram and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

"We believe Silver Hill possesses a rare combination of historical significance, encouraging early exploration success, private land ownership and exposure to strategically important domestic metals," stated Galen Carson, President of Caram Media. "America's first silver mine is being explored with modern techniques at a time when domestic resource development has become an increasingly important national priority. While exploration remains in its early stages, the project has already demonstrated encouraging results, and we look forward to supporting Metalsource as it continues advancing and evaluating the broader opportunity."

Marketing Agreements

The Company has also engaged the services of Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. ("Apollo") pursuant to an agreement dated May 29, 2026 and commencing June 3, 2026 (the "Apollo Agreement") and, for the initial six-month term of the Apollo Agreement, Apollo will provide investor communication services to the Company.

Under the terms of the Apollo Agreement, Apollo will receive monthly payments of USD $20,000. The Apollo Agreement is for an initial term of six months, with automatic renewal for successive six-month terms. There are no performance factors contained in the Apollo Agreement. Apollo was previously granted 350,000 stock options on May 22, 2026. Apollo's address is 4505 Waldy Road, Cowichan Bay, BC, V0R 1N2 (phone: 800-937-5449; email: jazz@apollorelations.com). Apollo and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

The Company has engaged the services of TMI Digital LLC ("TMI") pursuant to an agreement dated and commencing June 5, 2026 (the "TMI Agreement") and, for the initial six-month term of the TMI Agreement, TMI will provide strategic digital media and investor awareness services for the Company.

Under the terms of the TMI Agreement, TMI will receive a payment of USD $40,000 payable in advance and monthly payments thereafter of USD $20,000. The TMI Agreement is for an initial term of six months, with automatic renewal for successive six-month terms. There are no performance factors contained in the TMI Agreement. TMI was previously granted 150,000 stock options on May 22, 2026. TMI's address is 1712 Pioneer Avenue, Suite 115, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82001 (phone: 234-251-9199; email: michael@tmidigital.co). TMI and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

The Company has also engaged the services of Investorideas.com ("Investorideas") pursuant to an agreement dated June 3, 2026 and commencing on June 5, 2026 (the "Investorideas Agreement") and, for the initial six-month term of the Investorideas Agreement, Investorideas will provide social media content creation and advertising to increase awareness of the Company.

Pursuant to the Investorideas Agreement, the Company shall provide monthly remuneration of USD $5,000 for the duration of the six-month term, representing an aggregate commitment of USD $30,000. The Investorideas Agreement is for an initial term of six months, with an option to renew on a month-to-month basis. There are no performance factors contained in the Investorideas Agreement. Investorideas was previously granted 75,000 stock options on May 22, 2026. Investorideas' address is 5134 Cliff Drive, Delta, BC, V4M 2C3 (phone: 800-665-0411; email: cvanzant@investorideas.com). Investorideas and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

The Company has also engaged the services of Quantum Ventures Inc. ("Quantum") pursuant to an agreement dated and commencing June 3, 2026 (the "Quantum Agreement") and, for the four-month term of the Quantum Agreement, Quantum will provide marketing services to the Company.

Under the terms of the Quantum Agreement, Quantum will receive a payment of USD $150,000 payable in advance. The Quantum Agreement is for a four-month term. There are no performance factors contained in the Quantum Agreement. Quantum was previously granted 150,000 stock options and 100,000 RSUs on May 22, 2026. Quantum's address is 202-3750 Shelbourne Street, Victoria, BC, V8P 4H4 (phone: 778-977-1127; email: kb@quantumventures.co). Quantum and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.

Management believes that effective communication and market awareness are important components of building long-term shareholder value. As Metalsource continues advancing Silver Hill through drilling, exploration and resource growth initiatives, increasing awareness among investors and stakeholders helps ensure the market remains informed of the Company's progress and evolving opportunity.

With encouraging initial drill results already reported, ongoing exploration programs underway, and multiple catalysts anticipated ahead, the Company believes Silver Hill is positioned to benefit from a broader understanding of its historical significance, exploration success, and long-term growth potential.

About Metalsource Mining Inc.

Metalsource Mining Inc. is a U.S.-focused precious and critical metals exploration company advancing the Silver Hill Project in North Carolina, widely recognized as America's first silver mine. A historically producing mining district dating back to 1839, Silver Hill produced silver, gold and critical metals during the formative years of the American mining industry and remains one of the most historically significant mining assets in the United States.

The Company is executing a modern exploration strategy focused on expanding known mineralization, advancing resource growth, and unlocking the broader district-scale potential of Silver Hill through systematic drilling, geological modeling and advanced exploration techniques. Metalsource is committed to building long-term shareholder value through discovery, responsible development, and the advancement of strategically important domestic mineral assets.

America's First Silver Mine. Modern Discovery Potential.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300475

Source: Metalsource Mining Inc.