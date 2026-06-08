nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission-critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications, today announced its participation in Eurosatory 2026, the premier international exhibition for land and air defense and security, taking place June 15 19 in Paris, France.

At the event, nLIGHT will showcase its HADES 70 kW-class High-Energy Laser (HEL) weapon module, a scalable directed energy solution designed to address evolving counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), rocket, artillery, and mortar (RAM), and other emerging threats. The HADES system builds on nLIGHT's vertically integrated laser architecture, delivering high brightness, superior beam quality, and operational reliability in a compact, field-deployable form factor.

From Demonstration to Production

nLIGHT's presence at Eurosatory underscores the Company's continued progress in transitioning directed energy capabilities from advanced development and field demonstrations to initial production and scalable manufacturing. Following multiple successful demonstrations and integration programs with U.S. and allied defense partners, nLIGHT is now focused on:

Hardening and manufacturability of HEL systems for operational environments

Supply chain readiness and cost optimization to support program scale

System interoperability and platform integration, including ground, sea, air, and space-based applications

Accelerated production timelines in response to increasing global demand for directed energy capabilities

This evolution reflects a broader industry shift toward operational deployment of laser-based defense systems and aligns with nLIGHT's strategy to deliver mission-ready solutions at scale.

"Eurosatory is a premier venue to engage with global defense leaders and showcase the maturity of our directed energy portfolio," said Scott Keeney, nLIGHT's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our HADES 70 kW laser weapon module, built on nLIGHT's industry leading, highly reliable, 5th generation amplifier technology, represents the culmination of years of investment in beam combination, power scaling, and ruggedization. As we transition from demonstrations to production programs, we are uniquely positioned to deliver high-performance, production-ready systems that meet the urgent and evolving needs of our customers."

Eurosatory Presence

Attendees can visit nLIGHT in Hall 4 Booth D287, where the Company will feature:

The HADES 70 kW laser weapon module and system architecture overview

Interactive displays highlighting beam combination technology and scalability roadmap

Program updates and partnership opportunities across U.S., NATO, and allied markets

nLIGHT representatives will also be available for meetings to discuss integration strategies, production partnerships, and upcoming opportunities in directed energy programs.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission-critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs more than 800 people with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. The company's vertically integrated approach enables performance leadership from laser chip through system-level solutions. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

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Contacts:

For more information contact:

John Marchetti

VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations

nLIGHT, Inc.

(360) 566-4460

john.marchetti@nlight.net