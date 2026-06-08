Four Nines Gold Inc: Four Nines Gold Commences Trading On The OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Four Nines Gold Inc. (CSE:FNAU)(OTCQB:FNAUF)(FWB:F8NA) ("Four Nines" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of trading on OTCQB Under Ticker "FNAUF". Four Nines Hayden Hill property is a past producing gold-silver mine (480,000 oz Au, 1.3 M oz Ag recovered) that has sat undrilled for 29 years. The Company has an experienced team with a great track record that sees excellent exploration potential in the Hayden Hill project. A new low-sulfidation epithermal structural model - validated by high-grade surface sampling and historical drill data - points to untested high-grade feeder zones at depth that were entirely missed by shallow, oxide-focused historical drilling. The Company is fully funded for its maiden drill program and has received Lassen County California approval for its exploration plan, which includes drilling on up to Ten (10) sites of core drilling.

Management Comment

Charles Ross President of Four Nine Gold commented: "We already have a substantial number of U.S. investors supporting our story, and this listing provides them with a more efficient platform to trade our shares while also opening the door to a broader pool of new investors. We believe this increased visibility will play an important role in driving long-term shareholder value."

Qualified Person

David Flint, MSc, AIPG-CPG, and Vice President of Exploration; a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOUR NINES GOLD INC.

Charles Ross

President

1600 - 409 Granville Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

Tel: 604.602.0001

About Four Nines Gold Inc.

Four Nines Gold Inc. has a right to acquire 100% of the Hayden Hill Mine from a Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc. subsidiary. Hayden Hill is a former producing gold mine that was explored by Amax Gold Inc. through 99,862 meters of drilling in 742 holes and for which there has been no systematic exploration since the mine closed in 1997. Kinross acquire Amax Gold Inc in 1998. The Hayden Hill project is located on private land, for which drill permits for the initial exploration program have been received from Lassen County. For more information, please contact the Company at info@fourninesgold.ca or visit our website at www.fourninesgold.ca for project updates and related background information.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Statements and information that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and the assumptions made in respect thereof involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the private placement, including the ability of the Company to close the financing, raise funds as expected, and to utilize those funds on a post-closing basis. Mineral exploration is highly speculative and characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date herein. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Four Nines Gold Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/four-nines-gold-commences-trading-on-the-otcqb-market-1173844