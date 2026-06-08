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WKN: A41CYE | ISIN: US18978H5081 | Ticker-Symbol: BE50
NASDAQ
08.06.26 | 15:30
4,910 US-Dollar
-1,80 % -0,090
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.06.2026 15:26 Uhr
114 Leser
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CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals CFO, Steve O'Loughlin, Highlights Company's Recent $22.5M Financing in Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment

Access the segment here

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on building a pipeline of innovative therapies addressing significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it participated in a Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment.

Steve O'Loughlin, Chief Financial Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals, discussed the Company's recently completed oversubscribed $22.5 million financing in the virtual segment, addressing the factors that enabled the successful capital raise following its strategic reset and acquisition-focused transformation. The conversation explored investor reception to the Company's evolving strategy, the significance of participation from leading healthcare-focused institutional investors and how the strengthened balance sheet enhances CNS Pharmaceuticals' ability to pursue potential transformational opportunities. Mr. O'Loughlin also discussed the importance of institutional support and the Company's long-term vision for creating shareholder value as it advances its next phase of growth.

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment is available for on-demand viewing here.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNS Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for serious diseases. With an experienced executive team and a focus on high-value therapeutic opportunities, the Company is working to build a differentiated portfolio of assets addressing significant unmet medical needs. CNS is committed to advancing novel treatments that have the potential to improve patient outcomes while creating long-term value for patients and shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic transformation and pipeline development plans, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Company's recent $22.5 million financing, the Company's ability to identify and advance new therapeutic assets, expectations regarding the Company's ability to create long-term shareholder value, and key milestones related to the execution of the Company's strategy. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions and those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in CNS's most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908.824.0775
CNSP@jtcir.com

Business Development Contact
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dylan Wenke, Chief Business Officer
dwenke@cnspharma.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cns-pharmaceuticals-cfo-steve-oloughlin-highlights-companys-recent-22-1173817

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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