EnWave Corporation: EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with Swiss Cannabis Selection AG, Announces Significant Evaluation Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) ("EnWave", or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Swiss Cannabis Selection AG ("SCS"), a Switzerland based medical cannabis company focused on the cultivation, development and production of cannabis and cannabis products for medical purposes. SCS is collaborating with Schibano Pharma AG ("Schibano"), a Switzerland based phytopharmaceutical company specializing in cannabinoid derived active pharmaceutical ingredients, medicinal products and wellness solutions, on the evaluation of EnWave's proprietary Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV") dehydration technology.

Under the terms of the Agreement, SCS, in collaboration with Schibano, will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of EnWave's proprietary Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV") dehydration technology for potential application across a range of cannabinoid and botanical products. Upon successful completion of the evaluation program, SCS will have the option to enter into a commercial license agreement granting certain rights to deploy REV technology within agreed-upon markets and applications.

The Agreement follows a series of recent commercial-scale evaluations of REV technology that demonstrated the ability to accelerate drying timelines while maintaining key product quality characteristics. Independent testing conducted across multiple cannabis cultivars showed no statistically significant differences in sensory quality compared to conventionally dried control samples, no meaningful impact on cannabinoid potency, no material change in total yeast and mold counts, and generally stable terpene profiles. The evaluations also demonstrated the potential to reduce overall drying time by approximately two to five days, creating opportunities for increased production throughput and reduced dry-room occupancy.

SCS is collaborating with Schibano on the evaluation program. SCS operates an advanced indoor cannabis cultivation facility and focuses on the production of high quality medical cannabis under ecological standards and GACP compliant practices. Schibano operates a vertically integrated "Seed-to-Pharma" platform encompassing genetics development, cultivation, extraction, active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing and finished product production. It maintains pharmaceutical-quality manufacturing standards and serves customers across international markets. Together, the companies bring complementary expertise spanning cannabis cultivation, pharmaceutical development and cannabinoid product manufacturing.

The evaluation will focus on assessing REV technology's ability to process cannabinoid and botanical materials efficiently while preserving critical quality attributes and meeting the operational and regulatory requirements of SCS and Schibano. Evaluation activities are expected to commence in the coming months.

About Swiss Cannabis Selection AG

SCS Swiss Cannabis Selection AG is a Switzerland based medical cannabis company specializing in the cultivation, development and production of cannabis and cannabis products for medical purposes. The company operates an advanced indoor cultivation facility in the St. Gallen Rhine Valley and produces high quality Swiss cannabis under ecological standards and GACP compliant practices. Through its cultivation expertise and focus on quality, SCS supports the development of cannabis products for medicinal and regulated markets. SCS's advanced cultivation capabilities and commitment to producing high quality medical cannabis position the company among the emerging innovators helping shape Switzerland's rapidly evolving medical cannabis sector. For more information on SCS, please visit https://cannabis-selection.ch/.

About Schibano Pharma AG

Schibano Pharma AG is a Switzerland-based life sciences and phytopharmaceutical company specializing in cannabinoid-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients, medicinal products and medical wellness solutions. Through its proprietary "Seed-to-Pharma" platform, the company integrates research and development, genetics, cultivation, pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulatory expertise to deliver high-quality cannabinoid products to pharmaceutical, clinical and commercial markets. Schibano Pharma's GMP-certified operations and longstanding focus on cannabinoid innovation position the company among the early pioneers in the development of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid solutions in Europe. For more information on Schibano, please visit https://schibano-swiss-pharma.com/en/.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave's licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company's patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA

President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616

E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dylan Murray, CFO at +1 (778) 870-0729

E-mail: dmurray@enwave.net

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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