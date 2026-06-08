Vusion Named a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader

Vusion has been named a Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP.

The inclusion in the supplier engagement leaderboard is a recognition of Vusion's strategic approach to embedding sustainability across its supply chain.

June 8, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, today announced that it has been awarded an "A" score in CDP's Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA), recognizing the company's strong commitment to engaging its value chain on climate-related issues.

CDP is a global non-profit that operates an independent disclosure system, helping organizations manage and report their environmental impact. Committed to transparency on its climate action, Vusion has participated in CDP's disclosure process since 2022.

The CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment evaluates how effectively companies engage their suppliers on climate-related issues. It assesses key areas including climate governance, emissions reduction targets, Scope 3 emissions management, and supplier engagement strategies. Companies achieving an "A" score are recognized in the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard, highlighting organizations that drive climate action and decarbonization across their value chains.

This recognition reflects Vusion's ongoing efforts to integrate climate considerations into its procurement and supply chain management practices. Through supplier engagement, emissions transparency, and collaborative decarbonization initiatives, the Group contributes to reducing value-chain emissions and advancing the transition to a low-carbon retail ecosystem.

"Driving sustainable transformation at scale requires collective action across the entire value chain," stated Pascale Dubreuil, Chief Sustainability Officer, Vusion. "This CDP recognition reflects our commitment to engaging our ecosystem in our commitment to 'positive commerce', a model where innovation and sustainability reinforce each other to create lasting value for both the business and the planet."

This distinction further reinforces Vusion's broader ESG ambitions and its commitment to supporting customers and partners in building more efficient, responsible and intelligent commerce.



About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce, transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven

commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Press contact: vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

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