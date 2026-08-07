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WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
Stuttgart
07.08.26 | 21:56
129,10 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VUSION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VUSION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,80130,8013:04
129,30130,5007.08.
Actusnews Wire
07.08.2026 18:23 Uhr
382 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Vusion - Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

In accordance with the provisions of Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers, the number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital of VusionGroup as of July 31, 2026, is as follows[1]:

DateNumber of shares making up the share capitalNumber of treasury shares (non-voting)Notional number of voting rights[2]Number of exercisable voting rights[3]
July 31, 202617,014,463256,21617,014,46316,758,247

About Vusion

Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

[1] Presence in the articles of association of a clause imposing an obligation to declare the crossing of the threshold in addition to that relating to the legal thresholds: YES - threshold of 1% or any multiple

Article 9.4 of the Articles of Association: "(...) any natural or legal person who owns, alone or in concert, a number of shares representing a fraction of the Company's capital or voting rights greater than or equal to 1%, or a multiple of this percentage, must inform the Company of the total number of shares and voting rights and securities giving access to the capital or voting rights that it holds, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt sent to the registered office within five trading days of crossing the said participation threshold(s).

The information obligation provided for above also applies under the same conditions when each threshold of 1% of the Company's share capital or voting rights is crossed downwards. (…) »

[2] Calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights

[3] After deduction of treasury shares

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99749-vusiongroup_votingrights_31-juillet-26_ven.pdf

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