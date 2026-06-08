Aureum Exploration Inc.: Aureum Exploration Closes Initial Public Offering and Announces Commencement of Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Aureum Exploration Inc. ("Aureum" or the "Company") (CSE:AURM) is pleased to announce that it has closed its initial public offering ("IPO") in which it issued 5,359,500 common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Offered Share for total gross proceeds of $539,950. The Offered Shares were issued pursuant to a prospectus of the Company dated March 10, 2026 (the "Prospectus") filed with the Alberta Securities Commission, the British Columbia Securities Commission, and the Ontario Securities Commission.

The IPO was completed pursuant to an agency agreement dated March 10, 2026 (the "Agency Agreement") between the Company and Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent"), which acted as agent on the IPO. Under the Agency Agreement, the Company paid to the Agent as consideration for its services, (i) a corporate finance fee (including GST) totalling $26,250, (ii) an agent's commission totalling $36,763.50, and (iii) issued to the Agent an aggregate of 265,760 non-transferable warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") of the Company. Each Agent's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Share until June 8, 2028.

The common shares of the Company will begin trading effective at the market open on June 9, 2026 on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "AURM".

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the Company to complete its exploration program on the Tuition Gold Property located in located in the Abitibi Region of western Québec, Canada. More information about the Company, its exploration program and its interest in the Tuition Gold Property can be found in the final prospectus of the Company dated March 10, 2026 and in the Company's CSE listing statement, which are both posted on the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Aureum Exploration Inc.

Aureum Exploration Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Tuition Gold Property, a gold exploration project located approximately 75 kilometres north of Val d'Or in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The property consists of 20 contiguous claims covering approximately 666 hectares. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the property and is pursuing exploration programs designed to evaluate and expand its mineral potential.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steve Roebuck"

Steve Roebuck, CEO

Aureum Exploration Inc.

For further information about Eastport, please contact:

Richard Paolone

Director

rpaolone@oakridgelawllp.com

(416) 258-3059

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Aureum Exploration Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/aureum-exploration-closes-initial-public-offering-and-announces-commencement-of-t-1174113