Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Investor Day to be held in London on November 25, 2026

Save the date for Hydro's Investor Day 2026. The event will take place in London on November 25, 2026, from 09:00 to 15:00 GMT, with the opportunity for both in person and virtual attendance.
The event will consist of presentations held by Hydro's CEO and CFO on strategic priorities and financial targets, with a Q&A and roundtable sessions.
Further details and a formal invitation with registration will be distributed later.
Best regards,
for Norsk Hydro ASA
Baard Erik Haugen
VP Investor Relations
+47 92497191
erik.haugen@hydro.com
Valentina Gandolfi
Investor Relations Manager
+47 95882355
valentina.gandolfi@hydro.com
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