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WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 07:30
10,495 Euro
+0,24 % +0,025
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,45010,48008:54
0,0000,00008:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 08:10 Uhr
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Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Investor Day to be held in London on November 25, 2026

Save the date for Hydro's Investor Day 2026. The event will take place in London on November 25, 2026, from 09:00 to 15:00 GMT, with the opportunity for both in person and virtual attendance.

The event will consist of presentations held by Hydro's CEO and CFO on strategic priorities and financial targets, with a Q&A and roundtable sessions.

Further details and a formal invitation with registration will be distributed later.

Best regards,
for Norsk Hydro ASA

Baard Erik Haugen
VP Investor Relations
+47 92497191
erik.haugen@hydro.com

Valentina Gandolfi
Investor Relations Manager
+47 95882355
valentina.gandolfi@hydro.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.