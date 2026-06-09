Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), a cannabis commerce and international distribution platform, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 452-kilogram international medical cannabis export shipment to several customers in Germany.

While the shipment represents an important operational milestone, its greater significance lies in the fact that one shipment was distributed across multiple customers. This diversification reflects the continued growth of Herbal Dispatch's international strategy, centered on connecting Canadian medical cannabis supply with growing global demand. By leveraging its extensive network of domestic suppliers, expanding portfolio of proprietary brands, technology infrastructure and financing solutions, the Company is building a scalable export platform capable of efficiently supplying an expanding base of international customers.





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As additional suppliers, customers, jurisdictions, and financing partners are added to the network, the platform becomes increasingly efficient and capable of supporting larger transaction volumes without requiring significant incremental capital investment. The Company believes this asset-light model provides a significant competitive advantage by allowing Herbal Dispatch to focus on distribution, customer acquisition, and market access rather than capital-intensive production activities.

Recent additions, including Export Development Canada ("EDC") credit insurance coverage and associated export financing programs, have further strengthened the platform by increasing working capital flexibility and supporting larger and more frequent export transactions. The Company has already secured approximately $200,000 in export financing capacity through its EDC-backed export program and expects financing availability to grow alongside export activity.

The 452KG shipment further demonstrates the increasing capacity of the Company's export platform and the growing demand from international customers seeking reliable access to premium Canadian cannabis products. Furthermore, these shipments continue to establish Herbal Dispatch as a trusted export partner within international medical cannabis markets. Through its curated portfolio of premium cannabis products, extensive supplier network, and reputation for quality, reliability, and consistency, the Company is increasingly becoming a preferred source of medical cannabis for international customers. As Herbal Dispatch products reach more distributors and commercial partners across Europe, the Company is seeing growing recognition of the Herbal Dispatch brand and increasing demand for cannabis products supplied through its platform.

As part of its ongoing international business development efforts, Herbal Dispatch will also be attending Mary Jane Berlin 2026, widely recognized as the world's largest cannabis event, taking place June 11-14, 2026. The Company expects the event to provide an important opportunity to strengthen existing relationships, engage with prospective customers and partners, and further enhance brand recognition for Herbal Dispatch within the rapidly expanding European medical cannabis market.

Herbal Dispatch's growing international network now includes active customer relationships, strategic partnerships, shipments, or market development initiatives involving Australia, Portugal, Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Costa Rica, and other European markets.

"This shipment is another important milestone, but more importantly it demonstrates the continued development of the infrastructure we have been building over the past several years. Our objective has been to build a highly efficient platform that connects cannabis supply with demand across multiple markets," commented Philip Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of Herbal Dispatch. "Every new supplier, customer, financing relationship, export permit, and jurisdiction we add strengthens the network and increases the value of the platform. We are building a scalable distribution business that can continue growing without the capital requirements typically associated with scaling cannabis production."

Since the beginning of 2026, Herbal Dispatch has completed or announced international shipments totaling approximately one and half metric tonnes of medical cannabis, while continuing to expand its customer base and commercial relationships globally.

The Company expects international exports to remain a significant growth driver as it continues expanding its distribution platform and broadening access to regulated medical cannabis markets worldwide.

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.