Introduced last year, the Total Experience Score evaluates the combined influence of brand and customer experience on overall brand perception among both noncustomers and customers

According to Forrester's (Nasdaq: FORR) 2026 global Total Experience Score rankings of 375 brands evaluated across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America in 2025 and 2026, 41% improved their scores while only 3% declined. A compelling total experience calculated by combining Forrester's Customer Experience Index (CX Index), Brand Experience Index (BX Index), and, for the first time, the new Employee Experience Index (EX Index) into a unified view of performance can drive outsized growth for brands.

While brand experience and customer experience can each drive revenue independently, the impact multiplies when they are orchestrated together as a unified total experience. In the US, for example, companies delivering a strong total experience see significantly higher returns from retention and enrichment: Automotive firms achieve a 2.6x revenue lift and retailers see a 3.8x increase.

The new research finds that CX scores improved in North America, European brands remained mostly stable, and results in Asia Pacific were uneven across markets. Globally, 20% of CX Index scores improved while 8% declined for the brands that were evaluated in both 2025 and 2026. Additionally, 38% of brands improved their BX Index scores year over year, and 5% worsened.

"Companies fuel business performance by focusing on two critical levers: shaping brand perceptions that earn trust and preference and delivering experiences that consistently bring that promise to life," said Keith Johnston, VP and group research director at Forrester. "When brand and customer experience are disconnected, they create conflicting signals and muddle their priorities. But when companies align their brand promise with the experiences they deliver, they create a compelling total experience, driving significantly higher revenue, retention, and customer value. Forrester's Total Experience Score enables firms to measure the overall strength of a brand's relationship with both customers and noncustomers, capturing how those moments shape perception, influence buying decisions, and drive long-term loyalty."

This year at CX Summit EMEA, Forrester will also unveil its new EX Index, a key measure that describes the impact of EX on a company's efforts to improve its position in Forrester's Total Experience Score. The EX Index is designed to help leaders assess whether their employee experience strengthens or detracts from business outcomes.

Additionally, Forrester analysts will select organizations featured in the global Total Experience Score rankings that deliver on their brand promise, engage employees, and drive measurable customer and business outcomes for the inaugural Total Experience Honor. Honorees from each region Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America will be celebrated at Forrester's CX events.

The highest-performing brands (ranked according to their Total Experience Scores) across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America, along with key regional findings, include the following:

Asia Pacific: The brands evaluated span seven industries, including auto and home insurers, banks, health insurers, hotels, investment firms, retailers, and superannuation institutions across Australia, Singapore, and India. Notably, brand-level improvements only occurred in Australia and India while Singapore was the only country that declined. High-scoring brands in the region include India home and auto insurer HDFC ERGO, Taj Hotels in India, Indian retailer TATA AIG, and Australian bank Bendigo Bank.

Europe: Of the 78 brands evaluated across four industries (auto and home insurers, banks, health insurers, and investment firms) and eight countries (France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK), 17% of Total Experience Scores increased and none decreased. High-scoring brands in the region include UK bank Nationwide Building Society, UK investment firm Interactive Investor Services Limited, British health insurer Bupa, Polish bank PKO Bank Polski, ING (for banking in Germany, Spain, and Italy), and ASN Bank in the Netherlands.

North America: Forrester evaluated 10 industries in the US (airlines, auto and home insurers, auto manufacturers, banks, credit card issuers, health insurers, hotels, investment firms, retailers, and streaming providers) and five in Canada (auto and home insurers, banks, credit card issuers, investment firms, and retailers). Among the US brands, 53% increased their Total Experience Scores and 4% saw declines. In Canada, 53% of brands improved and 1% declined. High-scoring brands in the region include USAA in the US (for both banking and credit card services), auto manufacturer Honda, US auto and home insurer AAA, US health insurer CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, US retailer Chewy, Canadian investment firm RBC Dominion Securities, and Canadian auto and home insurer Desjardins.

Forrester's Total Experience Score, BX Index, CX Index, and EX Index rankings and results are accessible within the Forrester Decisions portfolio of research services. Clients of Forrester Decisions services for Customer Experience, B2C Marketing Executives, and Digital Business Strategy, as well as relevant Forrester Market Insights, Forrester AI Access, and Group Reader Access license holders, have access to the BX Index, CX Index, and EX Index annual benchmarking results.

Resources:

Learn more about the results of Forrester's 2026 global Total Experience Score, CX Index, BX Index, and EX Index rankings to understand how these results drive revenue (client access required).

Register to attend CX Summit EMEA in Amsterdam and CX Forum West in San Francisco.

Check out Forrester's Total Experience Score methodology.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, revenue, and product functions to make confident decisions in an AI-driven world and accelerate growth through customer obsession. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

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