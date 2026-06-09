Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon in Alarmbereitschaft? Dieser Rohstoff könnte jetzt Gold in den Schatten stellen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DDPQ | ISIN: SE0017483506 | Ticker-Symbol: 4IIA
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 09:11
3,500 Euro
+1,33 % +0,046
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INSTALCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INSTALCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5503,57411:35
3,5543,57211:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 09:15 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Instalco AB: Instalco signs agreement for installation assignment in Oslo for NOK 112 million

The Instalco subsidiaries, Romerike Elektro AS and Bakke El-Installasjon AS, have signed an agreement with Veidekke Entreprenør AS for electrical installations associated with construction of the new Fiskebrygga office building in central Oslo. The property owner is HAV Eiendom with the Norwegian energy company, Statkraft as tenant.

The estimated total order value for Instalco of this assignment is NOK 112 million. Romerike Elektro is responsible for all of the electrical installations and Bakke El-Installasjon will install the photovoltaic system.

"We have a long-standing and valued relationship with Veidekke, and are now well under way with the construction of the Økern school alongside with a large apartment buildning. We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with Veidekke on the Fiskebrygga project which has high requirements in terms of the performance and functionality of the electrical systems, including redundancy solutions such as backup generators," says Kenneth Hansen, CEO at Romerike Elektro.

The property will offer 28,500 sq. m. of office space with 1,500 workplaces, along with retail and restaurant premises on the ground floor.

The project will be submitted for BREEAM-NOR sustainability certification at the level of Excellent v6.0 and energy class A, along with certifying it as a Sustainable Instalco Project. The Instalco subsidiaries involved in the project will begin the work during winter 2027, with completion scheduled for spring 2028.

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Trahn, Head of Sustainability and Communications Instalco, +46-70-913 67 96, fredrik.trahn@instalco.se

Instalco is one of the leading installation companies in Northern Europe for electrical, heating & plumbing, ventilation, industrial solutions and technical consulting. We offer system design, installation and service & maintenance of buildings and facilities in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The business is run through our 150+ subsidiaries, with support from a small, central organisation. Instalco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL. For more information, visit www.instalco.se

Image Attachments
Fiskebrygga Illustration A Lab

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.