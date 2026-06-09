Instalco AB: Instalco signs agreement for installation assignment in Oslo for NOK 112 million

The Instalco subsidiaries, Romerike Elektro AS and Bakke El-Installasjon AS, have signed an agreement with Veidekke Entreprenør AS for electrical installations associated with construction of the new Fiskebrygga office building in central Oslo. The property owner is HAV Eiendom with the Norwegian energy company, Statkraft as tenant.

The estimated total order value for Instalco of this assignment is NOK 112 million. Romerike Elektro is responsible for all of the electrical installations and Bakke El-Installasjon will install the photovoltaic system.

"We have a long-standing and valued relationship with Veidekke, and are now well under way with the construction of the Økern school alongside with a large apartment buildning. We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with Veidekke on the Fiskebrygga project which has high requirements in terms of the performance and functionality of the electrical systems, including redundancy solutions such as backup generators," says Kenneth Hansen, CEO at Romerike Elektro.

The property will offer 28,500 sq. m. of office space with 1,500 workplaces, along with retail and restaurant premises on the ground floor.

The project will be submitted for BREEAM-NOR sustainability certification at the level of Excellent v6.0 and energy class A, along with certifying it as a Sustainable Instalco Project. The Instalco subsidiaries involved in the project will begin the work during winter 2027, with completion scheduled for spring 2028.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Trahn, Head of Sustainability and Communications Instalco, +46-70-913 67 96, fredrik.trahn@instalco.se

Instalco is one of the leading installation companies in Northern Europe for electrical, heating & plumbing, ventilation, industrial solutions and technical consulting. We offer system design, installation and service & maintenance of buildings and facilities in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The business is run through our 150+ subsidiaries, with support from a small, central organisation. Instalco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL. For more information, visit www.instalco.se

Image Attachments

Fiskebrygga Illustration A Lab