Total Telcom Inc.: Military Moves Forward with Field Trial of Border Surveillance System

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / TOTAL TELCOM INC. (TSXV:TTZ) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary ROM Communications Inc has been awarded a contract by a South American Military to field test ROM's border monitoring technology. The military has identified 17 out of several thousand potential sites to install an integrated Water-TraX / magnetometer to help detect remote border incursions. The estimated value of the contract is $50,000.

Company CEO, Neil Magrath stated, "we are optimistic our Water-TraX system will be shown to be an effective aid in managing remote borders. The company is also actively having conversations with various Governments in the region for both environmental and military applications."

Trading symbol: TTZ:TSX Venture

For further information regarding this press release please contact Neil Magrath, CEO at (250) 860-3762 (Ext 1002)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Total Telcom Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/military-moves-forward-with-field-trial-of-border-surveillance-system-1174384