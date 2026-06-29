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WKN: 903482 | ISIN: CA89151N1096 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
29.06.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Total Telcom Inc.: Completes Initial Development of Remote Satellite Camera System for Military & Environmental Applications

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / TOTAL TELCOM INC. (TSX Venture:TTZ) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary ROM Communications Inc. has completed the initial development and working prototypes of a self-contained SFF satellite camera system. "CamTraX" is designed for ease of deployment, fully self-contained and has a built-in app that connects wirelessly to any smartphone, tablet or computer. The system accommodates sensors like magnetometers, float switches and radar detection plus can integrate thermal imaging, infrared night vision and various camera lenses. ROM has committed to send several prototypes to Guyana for immediate field testing while production units are anticipated to be available late 2nd quarter.

Company CEO, Neil Magrath stated, "Ongoing discussions with Governments and Militaries continue to prioritize the ability to make "Threat Assessments" in monitoring borders & environmental events like flooding. It is believed that CamTraX will be an effective tool in helping determine when, why and how to respond to these events."

Trading symbol: TTZ:TSX Venture

For further information regarding this press release please contact Neil Magrath, CEO at (250) 860-3762 (Ext 1002)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Total Telcom Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/completes-initial-development-of-remote-satellite-camera-system-for-military-and-1183672

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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