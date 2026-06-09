TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Precious Metals' 2026 Field Works Program Gets Underway at Golden Rose

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(FSE:706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2026 field works program has commenced at its Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose") strategically located along the gold deposit bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zones in Central Newfoundland, and neighbouring the Equinox Gold Corp.'s Valentine Mine.

Building on the successful 2025 field program at Golden Rose, the results of which can be found in the Company's news release dated March 5, 2026, an efficient, staged and targeted follow-up program has been designed for the 2026 field season. This program will initially see the TRU team in the field gathering detailed and targeted information along the step-out strike extensions to the newly identified mineralised trend discovered in 2025, at the Falls Zone, within the Jacob's to Rose Gold corridor, as well as at the other priority target areas identified in 2025. Field traversing followed by a targeted trenching program will provide support for drilling which will commence in the second half of the season.

TRU CEO Steve Nicol commented: "A later end to the snow melt resulted in a minor delay to the start of the 2026 field season however, the TRU team is now in the field with an aggressive works schedule and program aimed at catching up from the earlier delay. The Company's focus is to efficiently discover the full gold and copper potential across the entire Golden Rose Property aiming to identify multiple mineralised zones leading to economic scale. The 2026 field program remains true to that focus in that it will examine prospectivity across several different areas rather than focussing only upon already identified mineralised occurrences. I look forward to updating investors as initial results of this year's program become available.

Qualified Person Disclosure

Joel Cranford, P.Geo., Project Geologist for TRU, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has approved its disclosure.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU, FSE:706) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development. The company's flagship project is the Golden Rose Project a regional-scale 297.50 km2 land package in Central Western Newfoundland (includes a 33.25 km2 package of claims over which TRU has a 51% interest) which straddles a 45 km strike length along the gold deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Equinox Gold Corp's Valentine Project and AuMEGA Metals Ltd' Cape Ray Gold Project. TRU is currently focused on efficiently discovering the full gold and copper potential at Golden Rose, targeting continuity along this proven gold bearing trend. The Golden Rose Project is currently subject to an earn-in agreement (the "Earn-In Agreement") with TSX-listed Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado"), whereby Eldorado has the option to fund CAD15.25M in cash payments and exploration expenditures over 5 years to earn an 80%-interest in the Golden Rose project. Please refer to the Company's July 30th, 2024 press release for further details of the Earn-In Agreement.

TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Steve Nicol

Chief Executive Officer

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

To connect with TRU via social media, below are links:

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/metalstru

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TruMetalsCorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tru-precious-metals-corp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TRUMetals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TRUMetals/

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at Golden Rose.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation of drill results, potential strike and width continuity, planned exploration programs and their timing, the significance of drilling results, the assessment of results for future drill program design, the continuation of mapping and ground truthing programs, the potential for down dip continuity of mineralized zones, the expansion of drill target pipelines, and the Company's exploration objectives and business plans. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. These assumptions include, among other things, continuity of geological structures and grade along strike and at depth, the availability of exploration financing, timely receipt of permits, access to equipment and personnel, the successful completion of ongoing exploration programs, the ability to advance quality drill targets, continued access to the Golden Rose Project site, and stable commodity prices.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; uncertainty in the interpretation of drill results and geological data; environmental, permitting and regulatory risks; operational risks inherent in exploration activities; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; competition for mineral properties and qualified personnel; weather and seasonal access limitations; equipment availability and operational delays; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. TRU undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release is solely the responsibility of TRU, and Eldorado is not in any way responsible or liable for the contents hereof.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: TRU Precious Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/tru-precious-metals-2026-field-works-program-gets-underway-at-golden-rose-1174366