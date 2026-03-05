TRU Precious Metals Corp.: Field Work Identifies New Mineralized Trend and Additional Gold Targets at Golden Rose

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(FSE:706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing target generation field works at its Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose") strategically located along the gold deposit bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zones in Central Newfoundland, and neighbouring Equinox Gold Corp.'s Valentine Mine.

Subsequent to the completion of the 2025 drilling program at Golden Rose, the results of which can be found in the Company's news release dated September 10, 2025, the TRU exploration team was in the field advancing focused mapping and ground truthing programs aimed at further refining the geological and structural site-wide model and expanding the pipeline of quality drill targets both within and beyond the initial area of drilling focus.

Highlights from the 2025 Field Work

Field work to follow up the mineralized sandstone unit discovered during the 2025 drilling program (1) positions the sandstone unit within an extensive and previously unrecognised mineralized trend extending for at least 3,000 metres ("m") along strike and some 600m wide;

The mineralized trend is supported by outcrop and float mapping and sampling. Assay results of grab samples include 91.3g/t gold ("Au"), 36.1g/t Au and 3.3g/t Au in outcrop, and 72.7g/t Au and 40.6g/t Au in float. 4 assayed samples contained visible gold (" VG ");

The mineralized trend aligns with the Northcott and Mark's Pond zones 1.2 kilometres ("kms") to the northeast, and Rich House 4.5 kms further to the northeast. Structural continuity over these distances is interpreted, but remains to be demonstrated;

Previously recognised showings at Falls Zone and in the Jacob's to Rose Gold (2) corridor, have been elevated to higher ranking targets following field work and reinterpretation indicating these targets to be more prospective than originally understood;

Field work also identified new targets in previously unexplored areas including the southwest extensions of the Rogerson Lake Conglomerate (" RLC "), along a portion of the Valentine Lake Shear Zone (" VLSZ "), and either side of the Wood Lake mineralization; and

Trenching and follow-up drilling programs are being planned for the 2026 field season.

TRU CEO Steve Nicol commented: "TRU is diligently advancing with its stated aim of efficiently discovering the full gold and copper potential at its Golden Rose Project. In the 2025 mapping and ground truthing program, a previously unknown mineralized trend of already impressive dimensions has been delineated centered upon the mineralized sandstone unit discovered during the 2025 drill program(1), with final dimensions of the trend yet to be determined. Trenching and subsequent drilling is now in planning for this area. The 2025 field work also elevated the prospectivity of the previously recognised Falls Zone and the Jacobs to Rose Gold corridor adding significantly to the previously limited understanding of these prospective targets. Furthermore, the 2025 field work identified other quality targets across the project area warranting further examination as knowledge grows regarding the controls on mineralization at Golden Rose. I want to personally thank the TRU team for its tireless efforts during an arduous 3 month "on foot" field work program achieving near total coverage over much of the large project area resulting in an invaluable database of surface information. This information has dramatically advanced the knowledge and understanding of the distribution of mineralization across much of the project area which is important in focussing and accelerating work streams into the future."

The field work commenced with a series of 20 mapping and sampling traverses on foot spaced 1 to 2 kms apart and trending SE to NW (across strike) along a 30km section of the main corridor within Golden Rose prospective for orogenic gold mineralization proximal to the VLSZ. During traversing, outcrops were located, mapped and sampled building a large database of surface information across this important corridor. Upon completion of the across strike traversing, the team undertook along strike traversing in areas identified as having elevated prospectivity. Each crew member completed over 400kms of off-trail traversing on foot across the main project corridor, with detailed data and mapping collected on some 400 outcrops.

The reported rock samples are selective grab samples (from outcrop and/or float) and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the property. The presence of visible gold in certain samples is qualitative in nature and does not indicate the grade distribution of mineralization. A total of 292 rock samples were collected during the entire traversing program across all areas. Table 1 lists the 16 samples collected within the newly identified mineralised trend that returned > 1g/t Au.

Mineralized trend discovered during 2025 drilling

This detailed focussed mapping and sampling along the traverses has significantly upgraded the prospectivity of the mineralized sandstone unit within the RLC discovered in drillholes GR 25-03 and GR 25-04 during the 2025 drilling campaign(1) with mineralized quartz vein outcrop and quartz float now defining a trend that is over 3kms along strike and up to 600m wide. The mineralized trend aligns with the Northcott and Mark's Pond zones some 1.2 kms further to the northeast. The outcrop and float defining this zone is mineralized with pyrite and arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite, galena, and tourmaline. VG was noted both in outcrop and in float. Assay results >1g/t Au from grab samples taken of the outcrop and float are provided in Table 1 below:

Table 1: Assay results >1g/t Au from grab sampling within the new trend

The trend consists of strike parallel intermittent exposures of quartz vein outcrops and alteration associated with substantial quantities of angular quartz float with VG. The trend includes several outcrops of strongly sericite altered and quartz veined conglomerates suggesting that further potentially parallel mineralized zones are likely to be present. Veining ranges from < 1cm veinlets to > 1m in thickness, have a range of mineralization styles including VG with no sulphides, VG associated with pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization, VG associated with sericite alteration within the wallrock of the veins, and polymetallic (chalcopyrite, galena, pyrite, and arsenopyrite) sulphide mineralization lacking VG but returning assay grades up to 36.1g/t Au. Alteration of the host rock ranges from strongly sericitic to strongly chloritic, with VG being observed in samples with both alteration styles. A trenching program to delineate this exciting and expanding mineralized trend is planned for 2026, with drilling to follow. A hypothesized additional extension of the trend as far to the northeast as Rich House (an additional 4.5 kms) will be the subject of detailed field truthing during 2026. Figure 1 provides detail on this extensive mineralized trend.

Figure 1: New mineralized trend

Other priority targets

In addition to significantly increasing the footprint and elevating the importance of the mineralized sandstone unit identified in the 2025 drilling program, the detailed traversing program has also elevated the prospectivity and importance of the previously recognised but little understood showings at Rose Gold and Falls Zone.

At Rose Gold (900m west-northwest of the Northcott Zone - Figure 2), bedrock sampling in 2025 confirmed the high-grade sampling of 2015 with the latest samples returning 20.4g/t Au and 6.3g/t Au. Additionally, traversing and prospecting in the surrounding area discovered two > 50cm quartz veins some 650m east-northeast of the Rose Gold showing which host similar pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization and have a similar east-west orientation as at Rose Gold. This is a geologically complex area with multiple opportunities for rheological contrast to be developed. Samples of the surrounding veins returned slightly elevated Au values, the controls on the mineralization remain unknown and a program of non-mechanised trenching is planned for 2026. In a wider context, the 2025 detailed traversing program has increased knowledge of the prospectivity of the corridor from Rose Gold at least as far as Jacob's (2.0 kms to the southwest) through an area in which TRU geologists are reinterpreting the historically mapped geology.

At the Falls Zone (Figure 2), traversing and outcrop mapping resulted in the discovery of quartz veins up to 1m thick and intermittently exposed over 50m along strike of the Falls Zone approximately 200m northeast of the original showing with elevated gold values (131ppb) coincident with the contact between sediments of the Storm Brook Formation and a rhyolite within the same formation. In addition, abundant mineralized quartz float between these quartz veins and the Falls Zone contains >30% pyrite or arsenopyrite. These float rocks were >0.5m in diameter and only slightly rounded indicating they have not been transported far. The source is yet to be identified. The sulphide mineralized quartz boulders returned grades including 2.2g/t Au, 1.3g/t Au and 1.1g/t Au. As at Rose Gold, these results indicate the potential for a significantly larger zone of mineralization at Falls Zone than has been previously recognised. Mechanised trenching is planned for the area during 2026.

Figure 2: Priority targets

Other areas:

Along the southeast side of the Victoria river valley, in an area which has little or no systematic exploration, sulphide mineralized quartz veins up to 0.3m thick were discovered along the contact of the Peter Strides Granitoid ("PSG") suite and the Storm Brook formation along with very angular quartz boulders >1.5m in size indicating much larger veins in the area. This corresponds to the interpreted location of the VLSZ. Mineralized granitic float in the vicinity returned high grade assay results including 11.35g/t Au and 2.01g/t Au whilst the veins returned up to 0.3g/t Au. Further field work is planned for 2026 to understand the controls and dimensions of this newly identified showing named PSG Contact (Figure 2). The impressive grades and dimensions related to the newly identified mineralized zone within the RLC centred on the 2025 drilling are focussing renewed interest on the rest of the RLC which extends for some 11 kms in a southwesterly direction parallel to the VLSZ within the Golden Rose property. The southwest part of the RLC (RLC-SW - Figure 2) has received little previous attention as much of the area is covered by bog and till. Programs are being designed for an intensive surface field work program in 2026 aimed at identifying and gathering all surface information possible to aid in identifying areas of extension and potential repetition, of the newly identified mineralized zone to the northeast within the RLC. At Wood Lake (Figure 2), a revised interpretation of controls on the mineralization will be tested during 2026 in an effort to significantly extend the limits of the current known mineralization.

In addition to the priority prospects, the detailed traversing program highlighted a further 6 - 8 areas of significant interest to be further investigated.

The objective of the 2026 field work in these areas will be to work up and define drilling targets for subsequent field seasons.

For further information see the Company's news release dated Sept 10, 2025 Further information can be found in " NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Golden Rose Project, Newfoundland-Labrador, Canada" dated Oct 11, 2023 (with an effective date of Oct 11, 2023), prepared by D. Roy Eccles (M.Sc., P. Geol, P. Geo.) of Apex Geoscience Ltd and Stefan Kruse, (Ph D., P. Geo) of Terrane Geoscience Inc, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

During all exploration sampling and analysis works on its Golden Rose project TRU maintains a strict quality assurance program, implements a quality control program, and has a sample security procedure in place. These are tailored as necessary to be appropriate to the types of samples being collected.

Samples reported on in this News Release comprised grab samples from a mix of outcrop or float taken by TRU geological field crews. These samples were each packed in tie-sealed plastic bags, uniquely numbered at the site of sampling and delivered to the TRU onsite camp by the TRU geological field crews. Duplicate samples were also taken and bagged for storage onsite (reference samples).

QA/QC samples, including blanks and certified standards were inserted into the sample runs prior to samples being loaded into rice sacks, in accordance with TRU Standard Operating Procedure for QAQC sample selection and insertion. Insertion rates for blanks and certified standards were approximately 2.5% (each) of all samples submitted for assay.

Bagged samples for analysis were packed into tie-locked rice sacks, and transported by the TRU Project Geologist directly to the shipping agent in Corner Brook, who shipped the samples directly to the ALS Laboratory in Moncton, NB.

Chemical analysis of rock samples was carried out at ALS laboratories in Moncton NB (17 Somers Dr, Moncton, NB E1H 2P3) a commercial geoscience laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and completely independent of TRU. Samples were analyzed using a 4-acid digestion with Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP MS) finish (25g) for a full suite of elements plus fire assay (30g) with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) finish for gold values. Samples returning assayed values in excess of 10g/t Au were automatically re-assayed using fire assay with Gravimetric finish (30g).

Data Verification Statement

Prof. G. Earls, EurGeol PGeo, FSEG, an independent Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure in Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101 Standards") has independently checked and verified the data disclosed including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this news release.

Data verification included:

Review of all Standard Operating Procedures

Batch checking of analytical data to ensure no input or translation errors

Detailed review of all QA/QC results

No material flaws were detected during the data verification exercise.

Qualified Person Disclosure

Joel Cranford, P.Geo., Project Geologist for TRU, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has approved its disclosure.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU, FSE:706) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development. The company's flagship project is the Golden Rose Project a regional-scale 297.50 km2 land package in Central Western Newfoundland (includes a 33.25 km2 package of claims over which TRU has a 51% interest) which straddles a 45 km strike length along the gold deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Equinox Gold Corp's Valentine Project and AuMEGA Metals Ltd' Cape Ray Gold Project. TRU is currently focused on efficiently discovering the full gold and copper potential at Golden Rose, targeting continuity along this proven gold bearing trend. The Golden Rose Project is currently subject to an earn-in agreement (the "Earn-In Agreement") with TSX-listed Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado"), whereby Eldorado has the option to fund CAD15.25M in cash payments and exploration expenditures over 5 years to earn an 80%-interest in the Golden Rose project. Please refer to the Company's July 30th, 2024 press release for further details of the Earn-In Agreement.

TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Steve Nicol

Chief Executive Officer

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

To connect with TRU via social media, below are links:

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/metalstru

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TruMetalsCorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tru-precious-metals-corp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TRUMetals/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TRUMetals/

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at Golden Rose.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation of drill results, potential strike and width continuity, planned exploration programs and their timing, the significance of drilling results, the assessment of results for future drill program design, the continuation of mapping and ground truthing programs, the potential for down dip continuity of mineralized zones, the expansion of drill target pipelines, and the Company's exploration objectives and business plans. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. These assumptions include, among other things, continuity of geological structures and grade along strike and at depth, the availability of exploration financing, timely receipt of permits, access to equipment and personnel, the successful completion of ongoing exploration programs, the ability to advance quality drill targets, continued access to the Golden Rose Project site, and stable commodity prices.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; uncertainty in the interpretation of drill results and geological data; environmental, permitting and regulatory risks; operational risks inherent in exploration activities; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; competition for mineral properties and qualified personnel; weather and seasonal access limitations; equipment availability and operational delays; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. TRU undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release is solely the responsibility of TRU, and Eldorado is not in any way responsible or liable for the contents hereof.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: TRU Precious Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/field-work-identifies-new-mineralized-trend-and-additional-gold-targets-at-golden-1143932