TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Executes Joint Venture Agreement Governing Its 51% interest in the Staghorn Property at Golden Rose

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(FSE:706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a Joint Venture Agreement ("JVA") that regulates the 51%/49% Joint Venture ("JV") arrangement on the Staghorn Property between the Company and Quadro Resources Ltd. ("Quadro") has been executed by the parties.

The JV is deemed to have been in existence since July 5, 2025, being the commencement date under the JVA, following the Company's election not to exercise the additional option to increase its interest in the Staghorn Property as detailed in the Company's news release dated August 6, 2025. The Staghorn Property represents approximately 11% of the total Golden Rose land package.

The JVA, which contains industry standard terms and is consistent with the framework set out in the option agreement between TRU and Quadro dated June 15, 2022, as amended (the "Option Agreement") provides, among other things, that:

the parties will fund exploration and other JV expenditures on the Staghorn Property on a pro rata basis in accordance with their respective participating interests;

a management committee will be established consisting of two representatives appointed by TRU and one representative appointed by Quadro;

TRU will act as operator of the JV and will be entitled to a 10% operator's fee on JV expenditures;

annual programs and budgets are to be presented to the JV management committee at the beginning of each year for approval, with cash calls made quarterly;

a party's participating interest will be subject to dilution in the event it does not fund its share of approved expenditures;

the JVA includes customary dilution provisions, pursuant to which a participant's interest may be reduced in the event it does not fund its share of approved expenditures, and which contemplate alternative forms of participation in certain circumstances, which may include a 1% net smelter returns royalty of which 0.5% would be re-purchasable by TRU for $1,000,000, subject to the terms of the JVA; and

The JVA is subject to the rights of Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado") under its earn-in agreement with TRU, pursuant to which Eldorado has the option to fund CAD $15.25 million in cash payments and exploration expenditures over a five-year period to earn an 80% interest in the Golden Rose Project. The exercise of that option may require amendment and restatement of the JVA to give effect to Eldorado's rights.

TRU CEO Steve Nicol commented: "We are very pleased to have completed the final JVA with Quadro, our partner on the Staghorn Property, and appreciate the spirit of professional and businesslike collaboration which has permeated the discussions. Both parties have been advancing exploration activities at Staghorn since the JV became effective in July 2025, and we look forward to continuing to advance operations at Staghorn together under the terms of the newly executed JVA as we aim to efficiently discover the full gold and copper potential of the Staghorn Property."

The TRU exploration team is currently assessing final results still being received from the 2025 field season at Golden Rose and applying these in design of the 2026 field season work programs. Further information, including final outcomes from the 2025 field season, will be provided when all results have been compiled and assessed.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU)(FSE:706) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development. The company's flagship project is the Golden Rose Project a regional-scale 297.50 km2 land package in Central Western Newfoundland (includes a 33.25 km2 package of claims over which TRU has a 51% interest) which straddles a 45 km strike length along the gold deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Equinox Gold Corp's Valentine Project and AuMEGA Metals Ltd' Cape Ray Gold Project. TRU is currently focused on efficiently discovering the full gold and copper potential at Golden Rose, targeting continuity along this proven gold bearing trend. The Golden Rose Project is currently subject to an Earn-In Agreement with TSX-listed Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado"), whereby Eldorado has the option to fund CAD15.25M in cash payments and exploration expenditures over 5 years to earn an 80%-interest in the Golden Rose project. Please refer to our July 30th, 2024 press release for further details of the agreement.

TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

For further information about TRU, please contact:

Steve NICOL

CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: 1-855-760-2TRU (2878)

Email: ir@trupreciousmetals.com

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at Golden Rose.

