TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Reports on Results from 2025 Drilling Program Intersecting Gold-Bearing Mineralization in Every Hole

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(FSE:706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results from its 2025 diamond drilling program consisting of 1,988 meters ("m") in a total of four holes on its Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose"). (See Figure 1)

Highlights

The investigative, wide-spaced, four-hole, (1,988m) diamond drilling program intersected gold-bearing mineralization in every hole

A previously unknown broad mineralized sandstone unit was intersected in two of the drill holes (GR 25-03 and GR 25-04) over an interpreted minimum strike length of 500m. Assay results from this mineralized sandstone are: 1.0 grams per tonne (" g/t ") gold (" Au ") over 13.3m including 1.3g/t over 5.3m, within a much wider interval of 0.3g/t over 65.3m in GR 25-03 1.0g/t Au over 5.1m within a wider interval of 0.5g/t over 18.2m in GR 25-04

A second previously unknown mineralized zone displaying similarities to the above-mentioned mineralized sandstone, and which may represent an along strike extension of the same zone, was intersected in drill hole GR 25-02 providing an intercept of 1.0g/t Au over 4.0m

Indications of continuity of the previously trenched Northcott zone were identified over 240m vertically at depth in drill hole GR 25-01

Reported intervals are length-weighted down-hole. True widths of reported mineralized intervals, as a percentage of down-hole intervals, are estimated to be between 60% and 80%. Sample length varied between 1.5m maximum and 1.0m minimum, except where smaller sample lengths were required for geological reasons. No grade capping applied.

TRU CEO Steve Nicol commented: "I am very pleased to be reporting upon the results achieved in our investigative 2025 drilling program which exceeded expectations with all 4 holes intersecting gold-bearing mineralization. We are very encouraged by the positive first test of the potential vertical continuity of the Northcott mineralization typified by high grades over narrow widths at surface from the 2023 trenching(1), and especially by the discovery of two previously unknown gold mineralized zones, one of which is approximately 1.6 kilometers to the southwest of Mark's Pond with an interpreted strike length in excess of 500m and favourable initial intercepts within broad lower grade envelopes. The significance of these results continues to be assessed together with ongoing results from the mapping and ground truthing programs currently underway across the Golden Rose Project area all feeding into the design of future follow-up drilling programs."

For further information see the Company's news release dated Jan 12, 2023

2025 Drilling Program Results

Details of the 4 completed drill holes comprising the drilling program are as follows

Table 1 - Details of completed drill holes

The following map shows the locations of the 4 drillholes

Figure 1 - Location of 2025 drilling

A full set of the length weighted intercepts received is provided in the following table.

Table 2 - Length weighted drill hole intercepts

All drilling was carried out to recover NQ size diamond core.

Table provides down hole lengths. True widths of reported mineralized intervals, as a percentage of down-hole intervals, are estimated to be between 60% and 80%.

There were no known drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to in this news release.

Discussion of Results

Aims of the drilling included:

Complying with the contractual drilling expenditure commitments under the Option Agreement between Quadro Resources Ltd. and TRU concerning the Staghorn property in Newfoundland and Labrador ("Staghorn"), as amended (the "Option Agreement") Infilling a 200m gap in past drilling near the historic southwest extent of drilling on the mineralized zone at Mark's Pond Exploring potential for down dip continuity of the mineralized zone at Northcott Exploring the prospectivity of the intervening sequence of lithology between the Mark's Pond and Northcott mineralized zones - a horizontal distance of some 200m. Exploring the prospectivity of a potential repeat of the Mark's Pond zone some 1.6 kilometers ("km") further to the southwest.

The target area for the 2025 drilling program was focused upon a portion of the Mark's Pond to Rich House "exploration fairway." (see the Company's news release dated April 03, 2025) based upon its interpreted prospectivity and the necessity to comply with certain drilling commitments pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement. The Staghorn licenses comprise part of the exploration fairway and represent approximately 11% of the total Golden Rose licenses area. (see the Company's news releases dated June 16, 2022 and August 18, 2022). Satisfactory completion of the 2025 drill program enabled TRU to exercise its option to acquire a 51% interest in the Staghorn property. (See the Company's news release dated July 10, 2025)

Geological Results (See Figures 2 and 3)

Drillholes GR 25-03 and GR 25-04 were both drilled with the aim of testing a coincident soil and magnetic anomaly located to the southwest of Mark's Pond which is similar to that which vectored to the original Mark's Pond discovery in 2018 (see Quadro Resources Ltd. New Release dated November 06, 2018). GR 25-03 was collared some 1.6km southwest of Mark's Pond, with GR 25-04 being collard a further 500m to the southwest beyond GR 25-03. Whilst not intersecting mineralization similar to the Mark's Pond mineralization, both drillholes intersected a wide zone of gold-bearing mineralization hosted in a pale green to grey fine grained tuffaceous sandstone unit containing pyrite, arsenopyrite, and galena, which has not been previously encountered at Golden Rose. Both drillholes provided 1.0g/t Au intercepts over widths of 13.3m and 5.1m respectively, each contained within much larger lower grade envelope of 0.3g/t over 65.3m, and 0.5g/t over 18.2m, respectively. Correlation across the two drillholes is positive suggesting a minimum 500m extension of this previously unknown mineralization which is open in all directions.

Drillhole GR 25-01 was targeted to infill a gap of some 200m in historic drilling in the Mark's Pond zone. The hole encountered two intercepts (0.5g/t Au over 3.0 m from 79.7m downhole, and 0.7g/t Au over 2.8m from 144.5m) which are interpreted to indicate the potential for the mineralization at Mark's Pond to continue to the southwest.

GR 25-01 was then extended to provide an initial test of the down dip continuity of the Northcott mineralized zone, as well as a drill test on the intervening lithology. Northcott lies some 200m to the northwest of the Mark's Pond zone and was discovered by TRU in 2023 (see the Company's news release dated January 12, 2023) during surface trenching in the area. Northcott provided several bonanza grade intercepts across approximately 2.0m of quartz veining in the trenching, including considerable visible gold. GR 25-01 is interpreted to have intersected the down dip extension of the Northcott mineralized zone at a vertical depth of some 240m (367m downhole) providing an intercept of 2.1g/t over 0.4m. Whilst not replicating the bonanza grades seen in parts of the trench, this result points to a significant downdip potential for the zone which remains open at depth.

GR 25-02 was designed with similar aims to GR 25-01 and represented a parallel step-out drill hole collared some 300m to the southwest of GR 25-01. While GR 25-02 did not intersect gold grade corresponding to the projected position of either the Mark's Pond or Northcott mineralized zones, it did intercept (1.0g/t Au over 4.0m) hosted in a lithological unit displaying similarities to the sandstone unit hosting the mineralized zone intersected in GR 25-03 and GR 25-04 located approximately a kilometer to the southwest. Additional work is required to understand if the mineralized unit intercepted in GR 25-02 represents an extension of the same zone discovered in GR 25-03 and GR 25-04, or whether it is a similar though parallel additional mineralized zone.

Figure 2 -Main 2025 drilling intercepts obtained and mineralized zones

Figure 3 - 2025 drill program showing scale of drilling area and mineralized zones

TRU geologists and advisors will be assessing all the results achieved in the 2025 drilling program, and their implications for prioritisation of targets for future drill programs.

In parallel, the TRU exploration team remains in the field for the rest of the 2025 field season advancing mapping and ground truthing programs across the entire project area with the objective of further refining the geological and structural site-wide model and adding to the expanding pipeline of quality drill targets.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

During all exploration sampling and analysis works on its Golden Rose Project, TRU maintains a strict quality assurance program, implements a quality control program, and has a sample security procedure in place. These are tailored as necessary to be appropriate to the types of samples being collected.

Samples reported on in this news release comprised half (cut) NQ diamond drill core.

All the NQ core recovered during the 2025 drilling program was delivered on a shift-by-shift basis by the drilling contractor to the core processing area purpose built by TRU onsite at Golden Rose. All core was orientated, photographed, detail logged, and delineated for sampling by TRU geological team. Core was subsequently halved by a diamond-bladed core saw operated by TRU geological team, with one half of the core then being sampled and bagged (in accordance with in-house procedures) for sending to the laboratory for analysis. The remaining half of the core was stored for future reference or use.

Half core samples, each with a unique sample identification, were individually sealed inside tie-locked plastic bags which were packed into rice sacks which were also tie-locked. The rice sacks were packed onto wooden shipping pallets with the pallet load being plastic wrapped ready for dispatch. All this was carried out by TRU geological team at the core processing area under the direct supervision of Joel Cranford, TRU's Qualified Person.

All the above steps, including selection of half core for analysis, were conducted in accordance with TRU in-house written Standard Operating Procedures for Core Handling, Core Photography, Core Logging, Core Cutting, and Core Sampling.

QA/QC samples, including blanks and certified standards were inserted into the sample runs prior to samples being loaded into rice sacks, in accordance with TRU Standard Operating Procedure for QAQC sample selection and insertion. Insertion rates for blanks and certified standards were approximately 5% (each) of all samples submitted for assay. Field duplicates were also used.

The plastic wrapped rice sacks on pallets were loaded onto a contractor flat-tray truck for transport directly from the Golden Rose site to the shipping agent in Corner Brook, who shipped the pallets directly to the ALS Laboratory in Moncton, NB.

Chemical analysis of core samples was carried out at ALS laboratories in Moncton NB (17 Somers Dr, Moncton, NB E1H 2P3) a commercial geoscience laboratory that is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and completely independent of TRU.

Samples were analyzed using a 4 acid digestion with Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP MS) finish (25g) for a full suite of elements plus fire assay (30g) with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) finish for gold values.

Samples returning assayed values in excess of 10g/t Au were to be re-assayed using fire assay with Gravimetric finish (30g), however, no such samples were encountered.

Re-assaying (by screened fire assay, fire assay with gravimetric finish or other appropriate method) of two samples with logged visible gold is yet to be undertaken.

Data Verification Statement

Prof. G. Earls, EurGeol PGeo, FSEG, an independent Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure in Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101 Standards"))has independently checked and verified the data disclosed including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this news release.

Data verification included:

Review of all Standard Operating Procedures

Batch checking of analytical data to ensure no input or translation errors

Check calculation of all intercepts reported

Visual inspection of all mineralized intercepts recovered during the drilling program.

Review of logging and photographic databases to confirm validity of intercepts reported

Detailed review of all QA/QC results

No material flaws were detected during the data verification exercise.

Qualified Person Disclosure

Joel Cranford, P.Geo., Project Geologist for TRU, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has approved its disclosure.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU, FSE:706) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development. The company's flagship project is the Golden Rose Project a regional-scale 297.50 km2 land package in Central Western Newfoundland (includes a 33.25 km2 package of claims over which TRU has a 51% interest) which straddles a 45 km strike length along the gold deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Equinox Gold Corp's Valentine Project and AuMEGA Metals Ltd' Cape Ray Gold Project. TRU is currently focused on efficiently discovering the full gold and copper potential at Golden Rose, targeting continuity along this proven gold bearing trend. The Golden Rose Project is currently subject to an earn-in agreement (the "Earn-In Agreement") with TSX-listed Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado"), whereby Eldorado has the option to fund CAD15.25M in cash payments and exploration expenditures over 5 years to earn an 80%-interest in the Golden Rose project. Please refer to the Company's July 30th, 2024 press release for further details of the Earn-In Agreement.

TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at Golden Rose.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation of drill results, potential strike and width continuity, planned exploration programs and their timing, the significance of drilling results, the assessment of results for future drill program design, the continuation of mapping and ground truthing programs, the potential for down dip continuity of mineralized zones, the expansion of drill target pipelines, and the Company's exploration objectives and business plans. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. These assumptions include, among other things, continuity of geological structures and grade along strike and at depth, the availability of exploration financing, timely receipt of permits, access to equipment and personnel, the successful completion of ongoing exploration programs, the ability to advance quality drill targets, continued access to the Golden Rose Project site, and stable commodity prices.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; uncertainty in the interpretation of drill results and geological data; environmental, permitting and regulatory risks; operational risks inherent in exploration activities; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; competition for mineral properties and qualified personnel; weather and seasonal access limitations; equipment availability and operational delays; currency fluctuations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. TRU undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release is solely the responsibility of TRU, and Eldorado is not in any way responsible or liable for the contents hereof.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

