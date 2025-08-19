TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Options out Twilite Gold Project to Copperhead Resources Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2025 / TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(FSE:706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead"), pursuant to which the Company has granted the exclusive option to earn a 100% ownership interest in the Company's Twilite Gold Project ("Twilite" or "Property") which consists of 65 claims covering 1,625 hectares located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Terms of the Agreement

In order to exercise its option to acquire a 100% interest in Twilite, Copperhead must make cash payments and exploration expenditures, and must issue common shares of Copperhead ("Shares") as set out below:

pay $25,000 in cash to TRU on August 18, 2025 (paid); on or before August 18, 2027, incur exploration expenditures of an aggregate of $75,000 plus applicable taxes on the Property; and on or before August 18, 2027: (i) pay additional $200,000 in cash to TRU; and (ii) issue such number of Shares of Copperhead to TRU as is equal in value to $300,000, at a deemed price per Share equal to the closing price of the Shares of Copperhead on the Canadian Securities Exchange on the day immediately prior to the Share issuance.

Upon exercise of the option, Copperhead will grant TRU a 2.0% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty from any future mineral production at Twilite.

Throughout the terms of the Agreement, Copperhead shall have overall responsibility for the operations on the Property. All work on the Property in connection with the exploration expenditures shall be carried out by TRU at Copperhead's direction and at market rates.

TRU CEO Steve Nicol stated: "We are pleased to be entering into this option agreement on the Twilite Project with Copperhead, which we see as continuing our stated aim of remaining focused upon efficiently discovering the full gold and copper potential of our flagship Golden Rose Project. Monetizing an asset which is not currently the focus of exploration activities by the Company, strengthens the Company's financial position whilst still enabling the Twilite Project to be advanced.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU, FSE:706) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development. The company's flagship project is the Golden Rose Project a regional-scale 297.50 km2 land package in Central Western Newfoundland (includes a 33.25 km2 package of claims over which TRU has a 51% interest) which straddles a 45 km strike length along the gold deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Equinox Gold Corp's Valentine Project and AuMEGA Metals Ltd' Cape Ray Gold Project. TRU is currently focused on efficiently discovering the full gold and copper potential at Golden Rose, targeting continuity along this proven gold bearing trend. The Golden Rose Project is currently subject to an Earn-In Agreement with TSX-listed Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado"), whereby Eldorado has the option to fund CAD15.25M in cash payments and exploration expenditures over 5 years to earn an 80%-interest in the Golden Rose project. Please refer to our July 30th, 2024 press release for further details of the agreement.

TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at Golden Rose.

