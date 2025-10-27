Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) ("Copperhead" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on October 27, 2025.

The Company's shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. All of the director nominees set out in the Company's Information Circular dated September 24, 2025, namely Sasha Kaplun, Barry Greene and Matthew Larsen, were elected to serve until the next meeting of shareholders.

The Company's shareholders also approved the reappointment of Adam Sung Kim Ltd., as auditors of the Company.

About Copperhead Resources Inc.

Copperhead Resources Inc. is a mineral resource company engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral resource properties, with a focus on critical elements and precious metals. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Twilite Gold Project located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. From time to time the Company may also evaluate and acquire other mineral properties of merit, containing a variety of metals and minerals and located in a variety of geographical jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the Company's future operations. These statements are based on numerous assumptions that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: challenges executing on corporate strategy and business plans; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

