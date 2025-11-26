The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.11.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 26.11.2025Aktien1 CA21765E1007 Copperhead Resources Inc.2 AU0000163057 Culpeo Minerals Ltd.3 AU000000MGT5 Magnetite Mines Ltd.4 AU0000384729 Metal Powder Works Ltd.5 US61022V1070 MonotaRO Co. Ltd. ADR6 AU0000041758 Mont Royal Resources Ltd.7 AU000000PPS1 Praemium Ltd.8 AU000000RXL6 Rox Resources Ltd.9 AU0000402265 Tali Resources Ltd.10 CA89158C1068 TotalEnergies SE CDR11 DE000A0KE043 mVISE AGAnleihen/ETF1 XS3215430227 Brisbane Airport Corporation Pty Ltd.2 AU3CB0328664 EnBW International Finance B.V.3 AU3CB0328656 EnBW International Finance B.V.4 CA135087T958 Canada, Government of...5 BE0390267368 Kinepolis Group S.A.6 US91282CPG05 United States of America7 XS3230546148 Vivion Investments S.à.r.l.8 XS3241220873 ING Bank N.V.9 XS3239891503 Kolumbien, Republik10 XS3239891339 Kolumbien, Republik11 XS3239889788 Kolumbien, Republik12 DE000A460DG7 Deutsche Bank AG13 DE000HEL4AV0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale14 IE000IIHLZL0 L&G Market Neutral Commodities UCITS ETF15 IE000N70F6V6 UBS MSCI India SF UCITS ETF