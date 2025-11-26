The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.11.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 26.11.2025
Aktien
1 CA21765E1007 Copperhead Resources Inc.
2 AU0000163057 Culpeo Minerals Ltd.
3 AU000000MGT5 Magnetite Mines Ltd.
4 AU0000384729 Metal Powder Works Ltd.
5 US61022V1070 MonotaRO Co. Ltd. ADR
6 AU0000041758 Mont Royal Resources Ltd.
7 AU000000PPS1 Praemium Ltd.
8 AU000000RXL6 Rox Resources Ltd.
9 AU0000402265 Tali Resources Ltd.
10 CA89158C1068 TotalEnergies SE CDR
11 DE000A0KE043 mVISE AG
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3215430227 Brisbane Airport Corporation Pty Ltd.
2 AU3CB0328664 EnBW International Finance B.V.
3 AU3CB0328656 EnBW International Finance B.V.
4 CA135087T958 Canada, Government of...
5 BE0390267368 Kinepolis Group S.A.
6 US91282CPG05 United States of America
7 XS3230546148 Vivion Investments S.à.r.l.
8 XS3241220873 ING Bank N.V.
9 XS3239891503 Kolumbien, Republik
10 XS3239891339 Kolumbien, Republik
11 XS3239889788 Kolumbien, Republik
12 DE000A460DG7 Deutsche Bank AG
13 DE000HEL4AV0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 IE000IIHLZL0 L&G Market Neutral Commodities UCITS ETF
15 IE000N70F6V6 UBS MSCI India SF UCITS ETF
