Glint Solar is targeting expansion in the US market and seeking new opportunities in the data center segment - and the Norwegian solar and battery storage software company has appointed a new CEO to support its ambitions. Simen Fure Jørgensen brings AI sector and startup scaling experience to Glint Solar. Jørgensen was the co-founder of Otovo, a European residential solar platform that uses Ai monitoring for system optimization. "It was my idea to get him in," said Harald Olderheim, co-founder of Glint Solar and now former CEO. "I've seen what he's done with Otovo and he scaled the team to 400 ...

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