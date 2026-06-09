Maha Capital AB completes name change to Keo Capital AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Maha Capital AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") announces that the Company has completed the previously announced name change to Keo Capital AB.

The name change constitutes a key step in the Company's strategic transformation following the completed acquisition of Keo World, Inc. and the Keo group. In connection with the name change, the Company's ticker on Nasdaq Stockholm will be changed from MAHA-A to KEOC. The ISIN code for the Company's shares remains unchanged.

The name change was resolved by the extraordinary general meeting during the first quarter of 2026, in connection with the completion of the acquisition of the Keo group. The name change has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and is effective immediately.

The rebranding initiative, including the new name, visual identity and ticker, will be implemented gradually across all corporate platforms. This includes updates to the website, investor relations materials, and other communication channels.