Maha Capital AB completes name change to Keo Capital AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Maha Capital AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") announces that the Company has completed the previously announced name change to Keo Capital AB.
The name change constitutes a key step in the Company's strategic transformation following the completed acquisition of Keo World, Inc. and the Keo group. In connection with the name change, the Company's ticker on Nasdaq Stockholm will be changed from MAHA-A to KEOC. The ISIN code for the Company's shares remains unchanged.
The name change was resolved by the extraordinary general meeting during the first quarter of 2026, in connection with the completion of the acquisition of the Keo group. The name change has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and is effective immediately.
The rebranding initiative, including the new name, visual identity and ticker, will be implemented gradually across all corporate platforms. This includes updates to the website, investor relations materials, and other communication channels.
Contacts
Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR
Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com
About Keo Capital
Keo Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. Keo Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. In addition, Keo Capital holds a 24 percent indirect equity stake in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta and has entered into a binding agreement to increase its indirect interest to 40 percent. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker to be changed from MAHA-A to KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.
Attachments
Maha Capital AB completes name change to Keo Capital AB
SOURCE: Keo Capital
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/maha-capital-ab-completes-name-change-to-keo-capital-ab-1174415