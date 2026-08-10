KEO Capital strengthens leadership team with new appointments in fintech and energy

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / KEO Capital AB (publ) ("KEO Capital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ Stockholm:KEOC) is pleased to announce two senior appointments as it continues to build out its leadership across both its fintech and energy businesses. Mr. Miles Molyneaux has been appointed as new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of KEO Capital and Mr. Davide Tomassoni has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Maha Indiana ("KEO Energy") to lead the PetroUrdaneta project. Both appointments are effective immediately.

These appointments bring decades of combined financial, operational and international management experience to KEO Capital, reinforcing the Company's leadership team as it advances both the ongoing transformation of its fintech platform and the development of its energy assets in Venezuela.

New CFO of KEO Capital

Miles Molyneaux succeeds Roberto Marchiori, who has held the positions of both CEO and CFO since March 2025. Roberto will continue in his role as CEO of KEO Capital.

Miles has served as a member of KEO Capital's Board of Directors since 2026, and is proposed to be replaced as a director at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 20 August 2026. In connection with his appointment as CFO, Miles will step down from the Company's Audit Committee with immediate effect. Miles has extensive experience in finance and corporate management, having served as CFO of Next Sparc Growth Partners since 2013 and as a Manager at Vitalia Legacy LLC since 2024. He was previously CFO of Robots and Pencils from 2017 to 2025. Earlier in his career, Miles held the positions of Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Transaction Services, in Cleveland, Ohio and Frankfurt, Germany; Interim CFO and VP Finance at Hilite International in Marktheidenfeld, Germany; and Manager at The Parkland Group, a turnaround consulting firm. Miles currently also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Robots and Pencils and Tiger Pistol Inc., and previously served on the Board of Directors of Revel Bikes (2021-2025) and Way Interglobal (2019-2023). Mr. Molyneaux holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and International Management from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

New CEO of KEO Energy

Davide Tomassoni has more than 24 years of experience building, investing in and scaling companies across the United States, Latin America and Europe, with a background spanning energy, capital markets, healthcare, financial services and logistics. His leadership and capital markets experience have contributed to multiple successful Nasdaq listings involving companies within his investment portfolio. He brings expertise in the energy sector, including oil and gas, power generation, mining, infrastructure development, project financing and cross-border investment, and has worked alongside investors, operators, technical partners, government institutions and other stakeholders to advance projects in regulated and politically sensitive markets. He also has experience in logistics and supply-chain operations, including international transportation, procurement, warehousing, distribution and customs coordination across multiple jurisdictions. Mr. Tomassoni completed Harvard Business School's Owner/President Management Executive Program. He is the founder of Mind of the Future / Mentes del Futuro, a foundation dedicated to expanding educational opportunities for young people.

"I look forward to welcoming both Miles and Davide to the leadership team. Miles brings deep financial and international management experience that will be a great asset as we continue to execute on our strategy, while Davide's extensive track record will be instrumental in leading KEO Energy through the next phase of the PetroUrdaneta project. These appointments reflect our commitment to building strong, experienced leadership teams across both our fintech and energy businesses," commented Roberto Marchiori, CEO of KEO Capital.

"I would like to thank Roberto for his outstanding work as CFO, particularly during a period in which he took on a dual role, serving as both CFO and CEO. He has been instrumental to the Company throughout this period of transformation, and I am very pleased he will continue to lead KEO Capital as CEO," commented Paolo Fidanza, Chairman of KEO Capital.

Contacts

Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@keocapital.com

About KEO Capital

KEO Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. KEO Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. KEO Capital's energy activities, including its indirect equity interest in PetroUrdaneta (24 percent, to be increased to 40 percent under a binding agreement), are held through KEO Energy and are intended to be separated from the Company through the proposed business combination with Lionheart Holdings, following which KEO Capital will focus exclusively on its fintech business. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website https://keocapital.com/.

Attachments

KEO Capital strengthens leadership team with new appointments in fintech and energy

SOURCE: Keo Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keo-capital-strengthens-leadership-team-with-new-appointments-in-fin-1205418