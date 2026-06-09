Silver X Mining Corp. Announces Appointment of Joseph Gallucci to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) (Silver X or the Company) a precious-metals exploration, development, and production company operating a multi-asset platform in Peru, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joseph Gallucci, MBA, ICD.D, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Gallucci is a senior capital markets executive and corporate director with over 20 years of experience in investment banking and equity research, focused on the global mining sector across precious metals, base metals, critical metals and bulk commodities.

He currently serves as Managing Director and Head of Mining Investment Banking at Ventum Financial. Over his career he has held senior roles at BMO Capital Markets, GMP Securities and Dundee Securities, was a founding principal of Eight Capital, where he led the firm's mining investment banking team, and most recently oversaw the entire investment banking practice at Laurentian Bank Securities. He has been directly involved in raising several billion dollars for mining companies and has acted as lead advisor on a number of significant M&A transactions.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Gallucci spent over a decade in equity research covering the global mining sector at GMP Securities and Dundee Securities, where he served as Managing Director and Head of the Metals and Mining Research Team. He also currently serves as a director of several publicly listed mining companies.

Mr. Gallucci holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University and an MBA in Investment Management from the Goodman Institute of Investment Management and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. In 2021, he was named one of Concordia University's Top 50 Under 50.

José M. Garcia, CEO of Silver X, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Joseph to our Board. His deep expertise in capital markets and M&A, combined with decades of experience advising and financing mining companies around the world, will be invaluable as Silver X continues to scale production and execute its district-scale growth strategy in Peru. His insight and relationships will strengthen our access to capital at a pivotal stage in the Company's development."

Joseph Gallucci commented:

"I have followed Silver X's progress closely and have high regard for what the management team has built. The Company has a well-defined growth strategy, a quality asset base, and the financial discipline to execute on it. Having spent my career advising and financing resource companies, I believe Silver X is at an exciting inflection point and am honored to join the Board. I look forward to working alongside management to drive the Company's financing strategy, capital markets positioning and long-term value creation for shareholders."

Mr. Gallucci's appointment is expected to strengthen the Company's capital markets capability, corporate governance and strategic reach at a time when Silver X is focused on scaling production, advancing multiple mining fronts and pursuing long-term value creation across its asset base.

About Silver X

Silver X is a growing silver producer building a multi-asset, district-scale precious metals platform in Peru. The Company's portfolio includes the Nueva Recuperada Project, a district-scale land package of 20,795 hectares with two mining units and over 200 exploration targets, as well as the recently acquired Pampas Project, which further enhances the Company's scale and long-term growth potential.

Current production from the Tangana Mining Unit is increasing alongside the planned restart of the Plata, Red Silver and Blenda Rubia mines, supporting a path toward approximately 6 million AgEq ounces annually by 2029. The addition of the Pampas Project strengthens the Company's asset base and reinforces its strategy of evolving into a scalable, district-wide multi-asset operator.

With existing production, scalable expansion opportunities, and significant exploration upside across multiple assets, Silver X is positioning itself as a next-generation silver company focused on growth, diversification, and long-term value creation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M. Garcia

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Susan Xu

Investor Relations

ir@silverxmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward- looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, exploration plans, results of operations, expected performance at the Project, the Company's belief that the Tangana system will provide considerable resource expansion potential, that the Company will be able to mine the Tangana Mining Unit in an economic manner, and the expected financial performance of the Company.

The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price for the commodities we produce; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Project and Nueva Recuperada Plant; the availability of financing for operations and development; the Company's ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources at the Project and the geological, operational and price assumptions on which these and the Company's operations are based are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery); the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; and the ability of management to execute strategic goals.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's annual and interim MD&As and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com from time to time. Forward- looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-x-mining-corp.-announces-appointment-of-joseph-gallucci-to-board-of-direct-1174274