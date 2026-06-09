Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company") today announced that Marc Fogassa, CEO and Chairman, will deliver a conference-wide address titled "The Growing Role of Brazilian Critical Minerals in Securing Global Supply" at Benchmark Giga USA 2026, the leading U.S. critical minerals and battery supply chain conference, taking place June 9-10, 2026, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Fogassa's address will outline how Brazilian lithium production can strengthen global supply chains for materials that underpin electrification, energy security, and national defense. Hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, Giga USA convenes influential decision-makers shaping the global critical minerals economy.

"Brazil is a highly important component of the global equation for critical minerals," said Marc Fogassa, CEO and Chairman of Atlas Lithium. "Atlas Lithium's Neves Project is a perfect example of how high-quality, near-surface hard-rock lithium that lends itself to open-pit mining in a friendly jurisdiction can create desirable new global supply. Equally important, we have built strong, trusted relationships with the local communities around Neves, whose continued support reflects the meaningful economic and social benefits this project will deliver to the region."

Atlas Lithium is rapidly emerging as one of the most strategically positioned lithium developers globally. The Company controls the largest lithium exploration portfolio in Brazil's Lithium Valley among publicly listed companies-approximately 557 square kilometers-with its flagship Neves Project advancing toward near-term production. The Neves Project already has key permits in place and is underpinned by strong economics, with its Definitive Feasibility Study indicating a 145% IRR and an 11-month payback. Atlas Lithium's positioning has been further validated by a $30 million investment from Mitsui & Co., one of Japan's premier conglomerates. The Company's modular lithium processing plant has arrived in Brazil and is ready for assembly, clearing one of the final logistical milestones ahead of implementation at the permitted Neves Project site.

Atlas Group's strategic relevance in the critical minerals economy extends beyond lithium. Through its approximately 20% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX), Atlas Lithium also has meaningful exposure to a portfolio of rare earths, graphite, and titanium -strategic minerals essential to the artificial intelligence revolution, the energy transition, and defense applications, and central themes at Benchmark Giga USA 2026.

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on advancing its Neves Project to production. The Neves Project's Definitive Feasibility Study demonstrates excellent economics with a 145% IRR and an 11-month payback. The Neves Project has received operational permitting, and its dense media separation plant has been acquired and transported to Brazil. With approximately 557 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil among publicly listed companies. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 20% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: ATCX).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: Atlas Lithium's ability to successfully assemble and begin operations of its modular plant; reaching estimated production, development plans and cost estimates for the Neves Lithium Project as reported in the Definitive Feasibility Study (the "DFS"), included as Exhibit 96.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2025; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs, and between estimated and actual production; results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2026. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless as otherwise required by applicable law.

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Source: Atlas Lithium Corporation