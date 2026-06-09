374Water Inc.: 374Water Expands Orlando Partnership with Amended License Agreement to Build Full-Scale PFAS Waste Destruction and Manufacturing Hub

Expanded Iron Bridge Facility to Add 88,000 Gallons of Tank Storage, Upgraded AirSCWO Capacity Targeting $3M-$5M in Annual WDS Revenue at Initial Scale with Ongoing Negotiations to Double Capacity and Revenue Potential

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a cleantech and environmental services company commercializing supercritical water oxidation technology for the permanent destruction of PFAS and hazardous organic waste streams, today announced significant expanded footprint at the Iron Bridge Regional Water Reclamation Facility in the City of Orlando, Florida.

The amendment to the previously announced license agreement authorizes the full build-out of a customer-facing Waste Destruction Services ("WDS") hub and manufacturing and assembly facility at Iron Bridge, enabling 374Water to receive, store, and destroy a broad range of PFAS-contaminated waste streams at commercial scale. Manufacturing and commissioning activities will also be done on-site in four additional buildings, bringing the total area to over 35,000 square feet.

Expanded Facility Infrastructure

Under the amended License Agreement, 374Water will:

Add 88,000 gallons of onsite tank storage capacity for waste receipt and staging of PFAS and non-PFAS contaminated wastes

Upgrade its AirSCWO system for significantly higher throughput

Develop a customer-centric facility designed to serve industrial, municipal, and federal clients

Establish manufacturing and assembly operations to support system deployment and servicing

Continue negotiating with various partners to more than double the capacity with additional AirSCWO systems

At the planned initial scale, the Iron Bridge WDS facility is expected to generate between $3 million and $5 million in annual revenue and serve as a commercial reference model supporting future opportunities across a market representing millions of gallons of AFFF and other PFAS wastes.

The Company is in negotiations with strategic partners to expand the installed destruction capacity and revenue potential within the next few years, which would more than double installed capacity and position the facility as a major regional hub for permanent organic waste destruction.

Tanks arrive at the expanded 374Water Waste Destruction Facility in Orlando, FL

A Model for Scalable, Recurring Revenue

The Iron Bridge expansion represents the most advanced deployment of 374Water's WDS business model to date - converting proven destruction technology into a contracted, recurring revenue platform. The City of Orlando and the Iron Bridge facility team have been vital partners, contributing site infrastructure, market networks, and deep operational expertise to support 374Water's commercial growth.

Tanks being installed at the 374Water Waste Destruction Facility in Orlando, FL will be able to receive various wastes including PFAS-saturated activated carbon, ion exchange resin, and Aqueous film-forming foam.

The facility will serve as a host site for customers, partners, and strategic investors partnering with 374Water to bring AirSCWO to customers around the country.

"This License Agreement, including this amendment, with the City of Orlando marks a significant step forward in our mission to scale permanent PFAS destruction," said Brad Meyers, Chief Operating Officer of 374Water. "We are building more than a treatment facility - we are establishing a commercial infrastructure platform with the capacity, the partners, and the regulatory foundation to serve growing demand across markets. The City of Orlando and the Iron Bridge team have been exceptional partners in making this vision a reality."

Background

374Water and the City of Orlando began their partnership in March 2024 with the deployment of a commercial-scale AirSCWO system at Iron Bridge. In March 2026, the Company announced its first License Agreement with the City following the successful completion of a 90-day biosolids destruction campaign that achieved greater than 99.95% PFAS destruction. The amended License Agreement builds directly on that momentum, providing the expanded legal and operational framework needed to pursue full commercial scale.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a cleantech and environmental services company developing supercritical water oxidation technology for the destruction of organic waste streams within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374water-expands-orlando-partnership-with-amended-license-agreement-to-build-full-scale-p-1174345