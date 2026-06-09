Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, today announced the launch of the Global Data Impact Index (GD2I) 2026, a joint research project with Germany-based analyst house The Group of Analysts (TGOA). This first-of-its-kind annual index of 300 companies across North America and Europe provides a comprehensive, data-driven assessment of how companies in North America and Europe manage their data supply chains and how much that data actually drives business value.

The Global Data Impact Index is based on a survey of more than forty questions administered to 300 companies across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, and Austria. The survey focuses on enterprises with annual revenues of USD 100 million and above, spanning retail, manufacturing, and distribution sectors. The overall Global Data Impact Index 2026 totals 64 out of 100 points.

Companies Have Big Goals - But Data Is Not Yet Delivering

The index exposes a striking contradiction at the heart of enterprise strategy. More than half of respondents (55.7%) identify exploring new innovative business models as their most important strategic goal for the year ahead, and 52% aim to engage new sales channels. Yet data maturity - the dimension assessing how effectively companies operationalize data through technology, AI, and internal processes - is the lowest-performing area in the entire index, scoring just 14 out of 25 points.

AI and automation adoption is particularly underdeveloped, scoring only 12 out of 25 points. Despite widespread experimentation, most companies remain in early implementation stages across all data domains. The information supply chain management status - which evaluates the actual software landscape in place - scores just 13 out of 25, with fewer than half of respondents (48.3%) using a product information or experience management system, and only 41% using a digital asset management solution.

Internal Processes Are the Biggest Roadblock

When asked to identify the most critical obstacle to achieving their goals, 33.7% of respondents named internal processes and organization - the single largest category. A further 18.7% cited slow decision-making processes. Together, these findings suggest that for the majority of enterprises, the barriers to data-driven growth are structural, not technical.

"With the Global Data Impact Index and together with our partner RIWI, we aim to put these experiences into real numbers, thereby quantifying the most critical value leaks that prevent businesses from exploiting the full potential of their data and technological landscape," said Carmela Melone, Co-founder and Senior Analyst at TGOA.

"With the rise of AI, we see increasingly shorter innovation cycles, constantly filling tech vendors' product development pipelines," said Greg Wong, CEO of RIWI. "With the emergence of edge and agentic AI, we believe that transformation will need to happen in a much more fundamental way - not only on the product level but on the business model level, too."

The 2026 Global Data Impact Index report is available at www.globaldataimpactindex.com.

About TGOA

The Group of Analysts (TGOA) is a Germany-based analyst house that has been monitoring the enterprise software market with its unique "Market Performance Wheel" analysis methodology since 2010. Through in-depth thought leadership content, proven management frameworks, and consulting offerings, TGOA supports companies in finding their path towards a sustainable digital transformation. For more information, visit www.tgoa.com.

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

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Source: RIWI Corp.